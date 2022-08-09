Drone1.jpg

A wind- and solar-powered drone is towed to its release point off Ashland’s shore Tuesday. Two of the remotely piloted drones will spend the next 30 days cruising Lake Superior and collecting data on the lake’s health and the fish beneath its surface. (Peter J. Wasson/Staff photo)

In the water, it looks like nothing so much as an oversized, blaze-orange kayak — but with a 20-foot composite sail towering over it.

That sail is packed with sensors and computers, and a sophisticated sonar device is stored in the hull. There’s no one sitting on deck paddling because the boat actually is a drone — a drone that could be key to assessing the health of Lake Superior and its fishes for years to come.

Drone3.jpg

Brett Hobson, an engineer with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, with one of the underwater drones that will be plying Lake Superior’s waters shooting sonar waves toward the surface to count fish.
Drone4.jpg

The black lines on this map show the paths that the drones will take around Lake Superior. (Peter J. Wasson/Staff photo)

Recommended for you