When they turn on the faucet, nearly 75%of Wisconsin residents depend on groundwater for their daily water needs.
Groundwater also supplies almost all water for the state’s agricultural industry, as well as most of the water to our state’s lake, river and wetland ecosystems, according to Kevin Masarik, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Extension groundwater education specialist.
In order to ensure a clean supply of groundwater, Masarik said farmers can make sure the nitrogen spread in fields is used by their crops to help reduce contaminates reaching the water supply.
“If we can develop strategies that help maintain nitrogen and utilize nitrogen from that top foot, I think we’ll all be in a better position to address our nitrate challenges,” Masarik said March 16 during a UW-Extension Chippewa County virtual program on the interaction of agriculture and groundwater. “Nitrate is a highly mobile ion, and current agricultural systems allow for significant nitrate losses to groundwater.”
Nitrates play a role in contamination of both groundwater and surface waters. Masarik said nitrate is the state’s most widespread human-induced contaminant that can be found in groundwater.
Not only is water with greater than 10 milligrams per liter of nitrate nitrogen considered unsuitable primarily for infants and women who are pregnant, nitrogen is increasingly being thought of as a potential contributor to harmful blue-green algae blooms.
To understand how contaminates wind up in the groundwater, it’s important to have a basic understanding of the water cycle, according to Mike Parsen, a UW-Extension hydrogeologist with the Wisconsin Geological Survey.
Starting as snow melt or rainfall, a portion of that water then runs over land toward creeks or streams and a portion though percolates down through soils as soon as the spring thaw occurs. A portion of that water is taken up by vegetation, while a significant portion continues this pathway down until it hits the water table as recharge to the groundwater system.
Once entering the groundwater system, groundwater is typically moving vertically and laterally from higher elevation areas to lower elevation areas, Parsen said. If a well is pumping, that water can be taken up by the well and used at the land surface for a variety of applications; otherwise water would continue to flow by gravity, essentially down to a spring feature a stream or a lake before it is evaporated back up into the atmosphere, he said.
“Water is not created or destroyed, it’s just changing its form on the landscape,” Parsen said. “In this state, groundwater is plentiful, and we rely on it heavily for drinking, as well as agriculture or recreation.”
Groundwater is typically flowing from higher to lower areas on the landscape, making it very important for sustaining flows in streams springs lakes and wetlands. Parsen said dry seasons or the number of water withdrawals in an area can cause changes in groundwater levels.
“These dynamics can occur seasonally, as well as with various stresses to the groundwater system,” he said. “This can mean impacts to flows and streams, water levels and lakes or water availability, depending on where you are in the landscape.”
Four aquifers are primary sources of groundwater in different parts of the state, Parsen said.
“We are blessed in the state to have abundant water resources,” he said. “These aquifers are a big reason for that, because they’re able to hold and transmit this water.”
Nitrate leaching potential is partially a function of the soil drainage or the geology and partially a function of the crops that we are growing, Masarik said. The reason we have nitrate leaching is because our current inputs exceed the outputs. He said cover crops could be part of the solution, but come with a bit of a learning curve.
“There’s a long period of time for that nitrogen that’s left over in that soil to leach from that system,” he said. “If we don’t have an actively growing crop in those soils, basically any water movement through those systems is going to be able to dissolve some of that nitrate and carry it down into the groundwater system during those during those times of the year where there’s nothing growing.
“So it’s really great if we can maximize efficiency during the growing season, but we can’t ignore what’s left over in the soil following harvest and expect that nitrogen to stay in that soil profile until the following year when we’re actively growing something else.”
Masarik said efforts to reduce nitrate concentrations from groundwater could include changing the timing for certain crops, as well as planting cover crops, which would allow for more nitrogen to be taken out of the soil by plants outside of the active growing season.
“As much as we want to focus on the growing season, we can’t ignore those periods outside the growing season because there’s significant nitrate loss that can occur during those times, as well,” he said.
Climate change is also likely to have an impact nitrate losses, he said. More extreme rainfall events will make it more challenging to maintain nitrogen in areas where plants can take it up. Longer growing seasons and increased soil temperatures might result in higher mineralization rates, also having an impact on nutrient management.
Masarik recommends a nitrogen budget, factoring in nitrogen inputs through fertilizers, manure and irrigation water, and outputs from the harvested portions of crops to estimate leaching losses.
“Basically what’s left over, we would assume has a high potential of leaching, especially in sandy agricultural systems where we wouldn’t expect much in the way of storage potential,” he said. “This approach can give us an indication the impact of a particular crop or particular fertilization rates on leaching losses from those systems.”
With cover crops, Masarik said variety is an important consideration, because while some crops may look like a better option, having a successful crop is important.
“If we look at the growing season, some of these years we’re doing a pretty good job of keeping that nitrate in the root zone during the growing season,” he said. “But it’s what happens after that that’s critical.”