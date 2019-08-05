For more than five decades, Richard “Duke” Dukelow has been using conservation practices on his farm, situated on a picturesque ridge overlooking Big Green Lake in Markesan.
As a producer, Dukelow has been part of many changes in his 88 years — beginning as a ridge tiller salesman to, more recently, using no-tillage equipment and incorporating cover crops into his rotation. Even though Dukelow is not planning to give up farming any time soon, he recently partnered with daughter, Rhonda, as part of their succession planning.
The Dukelow’s multi-generational story of conservation will be on display at Land and Lake Family Field Day on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their farm, W2026 County B Road in Markesan.
For three years in a row, the Green Lake Association and the Green Lake County Wisconsin Farm Bureau have hosted the field day in a partnership that reflects that healthy soil promotes clean waterways.
The Dukelows’ experience is that good conservation can be both beneficial and profitable. Cover crops, for example, increase the infiltration of rainfall, which means field access after a big rainstorm improves. Additionally, the soil’s moisture content is more resilient during periods of drought, which supports a better crop yield. This adds stability to the unpredictability of market prices and weather.
For Dukelow, farming is not just about the numbers; it is about a lifestyle that affects every aspect of his life.
“I have a God-given moral obligation to take care of the land,” he answered when asked what has motivated his evolving farming practices over the years.
The planning team has revamped this year’s field day to reflect the values that are a natural part of local agriculture. A panel discussion will highlight area farmers who use conservation practices to help solve the challenges of farming.
Demonstration plots and a rainfall simulator will show the shrinking footprint that farming tools — from the intensive moldboard plow to more modern no-tillage and cover crop equipment — have had on erosion rates and downstream water quality
The free field day includes a complimentary lunch, live music and vendor booths for both shoreline and agricultural interests. Younger audience members can enjoy children’s activities, including a petting farm and face painting.
“We all benefit from the hard work of local farmers,” said Jennifer Fjelsted, the Green Lake Association’s communication and project manager. “This year’s field day is for the whole family, from 8 year olds and 80 year olds, with content to resonate with farmers, shoreline residents and community members, regardless of their agricultural experience.”
Participants are encouraged to RSVP either online at www.greenlakeassociation.com or by phone at 920-294-6480 to provide an accurate count for the lunch.