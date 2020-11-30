An update is in progress for the maps used to implement Wisconsin’s manure application rules on soils in sensitive areas of the state where depth to bedrock is shallow and the bedrock is fractured.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is partnering with the United States Geological Survey, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Geological Natural History Survey to update the depth-to-bedrock maps in portion of northeastern Wisconsin. The maps are needed for DATCP’s new verification of the depth-to-bedrock technical standard, which will be used to implement DNR’s Silurian bedrock targeted performance standard, also known as the karst standard.
Where the bedrock consists of Silurian dolomite in Wisconsin, it is often overlain by soils of 20 feet or less.
“These are areas that are highly susceptible to groundwater contamination,” said DATCP’s Rachel Rushmann, who is serving as team lead on depth-to-bedrock verification standard. “It helps to be extra protective in these particular areas.”
The verification of depth to bedrock will allow the state’s Standards Oversight team to create a new technical standard for use in verifying and documenting land features when a landowner wishes to contest the current depth to bedrock categorization of cropland specifically for the purposes of applying manure as a crop nutrient.
“The project ... will help ensure updated and accurate maps, and ensure that, in at least a portion of the region that we’re able to map out, individual farmers are not faced with the cost of verifying the accuracy of existing maps themselves,” Jennifer Heaton-Amrhein, Land Resource Management section manager in DATCP’s Agricultural Resource Management Division, said Nov. 19 during the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection meeting.
The current depth-to-bedrock information varies by county and consists of a combination of information from multiple sources. If this study goes well, the technology could also be applied in other areas of the state where depth to bedrock is a resource concern, Rushmann said.
For the project, the team of experts, including geophysicists, geologists, soil scientists, agronomists and agency and county staff is using electromagnetic imaging to measure the depth to bedrock in a northeastern Wisconsin and is following the Standard Oversight Council process, going through expert and public review of their methods and data. They are now going through final internal approvals of the standard, which will need to be incorporated into the Department’s administrative rule, ATCP 50.
“When we are working as a team on this issue of verifying depth the bedrock, we found that we really needed better depth to bedrock maps,” Rushmann said.
Wisconsin’s karst landscape was created by water dissolving bedrock, leaving fractures that allow water to flow easily through groundwater storage areas and make its way into surface water. Thin soil make it easier for contaminants from the surface to make their way into the groundwater.
The karst in Wisconsin extends in a V-shape from St. Croix County along the Mississippi River, through the southern part of the state, and northeast along Lake Michigan up to Marinette County. The study area consists of a portion of the northeastern Wisconsin karst.
Karst landscapes may have deep bedrock fractures, allowing water to move through openings, carrying sediment and pollutants into the groundwater.
Matt Komiskey of the USGS Upper Midwest Water Science Center in Madison said data will be collected by an airborne electromagnetic sensor in a helicopter flying the area at every half mile spacing. The instrument is collecting data continuously but it’s going to be defining points at approximately 100 foot along each half-mile spacings in the area.
“The goal of this project is to define that 5- and 20-foot contour but the way this technology works it’s going to be providing much more than that, that can be further expanded upon about other efforts,” he said.
Burke Minsley, a geophysicist with the USGS in Denver with expertise in airborne electromagnetic surveys, said the electromagnetic survey doesn’t present a health risk to humans, but area residents should be alerted of a low-flying helicopter in the area.
Minsley said updating the maps without using electromagnetic imaging would be both cost prohibitive and time consuming. Other similar surveys have involved drilling thousands of boreholes, sometimes as deep as 200 feet, at the cost of about $100 per foot, he said.
“We’re able to collect data that tell us about subsurface properties without having to be on the ground,” Minsley said. “It’s not to say that we don’t need to drill boreholes anymore, but to say that (electromagnetic imaging surveys) together with that greatly improve our understanding of the subsurface in a very cost effective manner.”
The project was started in March. The state survey went out in July to conduct the field measurements along the control line. The aerial survey is planned for the beginning of January and could take the full month to complete, depending on the weather conditions, Komiskey said.
The goal for the project is to have an initial data-assessment presentation to the state in April or May with the main goal of trying to get this connected to the nutrient management planning software through DATCP, he said.