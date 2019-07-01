MENOMONIE — Just a year after Landmark Conservancy’s official formation, the group will be honored as the state’s Land Trust of the Year.
“It seems so amazing, getting this award,” said Landmark Conservancy Executive Director Lindsey Ketchel. “And we’re just starting to get going.”
Gathering Waters, Wisconsin’s statewide alliance for land trusts, recognizes individuals, policymakers, land trusts and other groups for efforts to protect Wisconsin’s land, water, wildlife and way of life each year with their Land Conservation Leadership Awards.
Landmark Conservancy’ will be honored as Land Trust of the Year Sept. 26 in Madison at the 17th annual Land Conservation Leadership Awards Celebration.
The Land Trust of the Year award recognizes a land trust that demonstrates its commitment to permanently safeguard Wisconsin’s natural treasures and open lands through its leadership, achievements, projects and more.
Landmark Conservancy was formed in 2018, when the boards of West Wisconsin Land Trust in Menomonie and Bayfield Regional Conservancy merged to create the new organization.
“The courage, the leadership, the commitment that both boards of Bayfield Regional Conservancy and West Wisconsin Land Trust showed coming together and creating this organization is an inspiration to us at Gathering Waters,” said Gathering Waters Executive Director Mike Carlson.
Landmark Conservancy serves a 20-county territory spanning from Trempealeau County to Lake Superior. Landmark Conservancy has protected about 35,000 acres in the combined 30 years of land-protection work.
“This is a very unique, special place,” Ketchel said. “Our 20 counties hold an incredible diversity of riches.”
Rick Remington, Landmark Conservancy conservation director, said the land trust’s fiscal year included eight projects evenly spread around the group’s coverage area.
“After the merger, we have a pretty good distribution of our new properties,” Remington said. “I think we’ll be able to continue that in the future as well.”
Land trusts work with landowners and communities to permanently conserve natural resources and protect private land from future development.
Land trusts accept donations of land and conservation easements. They also buy properties with significant conservation and recreation value. Landmark is sustained by grants, memberships and donations.
Conservation easements do not typically grant public access, although public access to protected land can be a stipulation of an easement if that is mutually acceptable to the landowner and the easement holder. However, among Landmark Conservancy’s focus area are lands that could expand public parks or other areas allowing public access.
“Our worry is that fewer people are having experiences to connect them to the natural world,” Ketchel said. “We want to invest a little more of our time and energy and resources to develop great recreational experiences on properties we already own.”
Landmark Conservancy will hold a second annual meeting closer to their northern site July 17 at Apostle Highlands Golf Course, 34745 Madeline Trail, Bayfield. For more information about that meeting, call 715-235-8850 or email info@landmarkwi.org.
Landmark’s main office is in Menomonie, and the organization has satellite offices in Bayfield and Superior. For more information about Landmark Conservancy, visit www.landmarkwi.org or call 715-235-8850.