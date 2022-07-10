EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County officials took time last week to learn about environmentally friendly farming practices and the effect soil health has on our local lakes.
The group, which included members of the Eau Claire County Board, the chairperson of the Town of Seymour and a supervisor from Bridge Creek, met to discuss the environmental effects that Eau Claire County’s agriculture is having on local lakes.
Lake Altoona District Board Chairwoman Michele Skinner said the idea to bring county officials together originated from a plan from the Lake Eau Claire District. The district proposed to take board members to the lake and conduct a meeting on a pontoon boat.
Skinner was also made aware of a grant the Western Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission had written to the Environmental Protection Agency about educating local government about lake and soil issues.
“So, this was already in the works through this grant,” Skinner said. “We (the districts) got together and worked together to pull this off.”
The tour began with a trip to a demonstration farm, a piece of land owned by Eau Claire County. This land is used to experiment with different methods of soil preservation. The National Resources Conservation Service performed a demonstration of “no-till farming,” which involves not tilling the ground and utilizing cover crops.
County Board Supervisor Connie Russell described the demonstration as “healthy soils 101 for non-scientists.”
Skinner explained the problems with traditional practices and how plows are used to dig deep into the ground and turn the soil over.
“The soil is loosened, the wind comes and blows a lot of the topsoil away, the microorganisms underneath get turned up into the sun (and) they die,” Skinner said.
She described the process of no-till farming as slicing a knife through the soil and depositing the seeds inside the thin furrow. Once the seeds are planted, farmers can cover the area with hay, or even plant other crops between the rows, to allow for weed control and also enable the farmer to harvest additional crops.
“The whole thing is not disturbing it. It holds the soil, it’s a better cycle of microorganisms and it is better for the water retention in the soil,” Skinner said. “So they’re planting these combinations of crops in fields and trying to determine what’s the best combination.”
Demonstrations also included a display that simulated how heavy rains can affect the amount of runoff that comes off of different soil types and how much water is retained in each soil type.
“Visually, it’s very impactful to see,” Russell said. “I certainly went away having a reinforced appreciation for scientists.”
The demonstration is also used to educate local farmers on soil conservation efforts and how they can include no-till farming in their own practices. The county has purchased a no-till drill that can be rented out to farmers who want to try out the method.
“It’s traveling by word of mouth, as farmers are educated more and more about these environmentally friendly types of farming methods that are out there. It’s just a matter of education and catching on,” Skinner said.
Russell commented that cooperation from all local farmers is key to the longevity and impact of the project.
Agriculture is an integral part of our county and much of the runoff from farmland drains into the Eau Claire watershed, according to Skinner.
Healthy soil farming practices contribute to the health of the Eau Claire River and ultimately Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire. “Agriculture directly affects the water quality of our lakes,” Skinner said.
To show evidence of this connection, county officials were taken on pontoons to receive a presentation on the health of Lake Altoona. Skinner said she wanted policymakers to see firsthand what kinds of problems the lake is experiencing.
Supervisor Dane Zook said he has had significant involvement with the lake districts, yet still found the experience educational
The main issue that Lake Altoona is experiencing is high rates of sedimentation. The rapid build-up of sand and silt could cause the lake to eventually disappear altogether.
“We took the flotilla of pontoons up to the delta, three or four of the pontoons got stuck,” Skinner said. “How do you tell somebody about that unless you actually show them?”
The lake has also been closed numerous times in recent years, including this summer, due to harmful algae blooms.
Skinner said she hoped the field trip would raise awareness for funding that will be needed in the future to save the lake.
“Eau Claire County maintains our roads for transportation. We need to maintain the lake for navigation and recreation. There’s an ongoing cost for that. Unless they want to just shrug their shoulders,” Skinner said.