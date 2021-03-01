Reconciling farming practices with climate change will take willpower, according to panelists during a keynote presentation during the Growing Together organic conference held last week.
“The problem that we need to realize is that unless we have the will to really make some tough choices, things aren’t going to change nearly as fast as they need to,” said Jim Goodman, a retired dairy farmer, president of National Family Farm Coalition Board of Directors and board member for Midwest Environmental Advocates and Family Farm Defenders.
One step in that equation is to make sure that people recognize that climate change is real and how shocks to the food system can have massive effects, Goodman said.
Erin Schneider, co-owner of Hilltop Community Farm, which specializes in organic fruit and flowers in La Valle, spoke about how recently many of the wettest years on record have happened and how flooding in 2018 affected her farm.
And the intersection of climate change and farming, which can be seen as the “art of staying put,” is evident in that “you can’t just move” and escape the effects of climate change, Schneider said.
Reducing the use of fossil fuels, whether it’s those that are used in industrial farming, by large processing facilities or in vehicles transporting ag goods long distances, by shifting to a more local mindset is possible and can help farming be more climate-friendly, Goodman said.
People need to transition back to mindset where they have more concern about what they’re eating and where it came from, Goodman said. Bringing back emphasis on small local food systems, as opposed to the consolidation that has been occurring, will be necessary, he said.
“I think that getting more people on the farms — young people, women, immigrants — breaking up the consolidated system and getting more people on smaller farms that can provide local regional diets, I think that’s going to have to happen,” Goodman said.
Looking back to the past for solutions is also something that Lea Zeise, a citizen of the Oneida Nation and co-founder of a cooperative of Oneida families growing traditional corn, beans and squash, spoke about.
“A lot of the new technology and the new buzzwords are old ideas and old concepts that are sort of ... remixed into this new way of doing agriculture,” she said, noting that what has been and is being done in Indigenous farming reflected the definition of terms like “organic,” before those terms ever became buzzwords.
But even beyond that, Goodman called for a wider societal change, something he said was necessary in order to address climate change in agriculture.
“I don’t think we can change agriculture unless we change society in general,” said Goodman, who also noted support for the Green New Deal and working with other groups, including those outside of agriculture, who share the purpose of creating a just society.
Zeise said, “We have to have the will to move beyond (an) oil-based economic system. We have to have the will to want to feed everyone and want to make sure everyone is housed and want to make sure everyone is living a fulfilled life and can really bring their gifts to everything that they do. It goes beyond just having the technology available.”
But Zeise also said that there was more power and ability for farmers to get things done on a local or state level than credit is sometimes given for.
“I think farmers have potential to become a very fierce constituency that really can cause a lot of local movement as far as what our policies are in our state,” Zeise said.
Schneider said she follows the mantra of seeing what small steps she can take that will join together to make a big impact. She also said that farmers should feel free to ask for help.
While national action would be helpful, Ziese said that there was still plenty that Midwestern states have done and still could do to help address climate change.
After all, farmers have a responsibility to the next generation to take care of the land, Zeise said. She said that looking at children should provide motivation for farmers to plan beyond just the next quarter.
Younger generations have become increasingly involved, Goodman said, and that’s why he’s hopeful for the future.
“I feel so hopeful because young people are determined to make a difference, and I think it’s been a while since that happened,” Goodman said. “I think that what’s going to pull us through.”