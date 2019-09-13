Recent updates to the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology Study, or SWIGG, will be the focus of presentations by two researchers involved with the project during a public information meeting September 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Platteville Public Library.
The SWIGG Study is being conducted on wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties to identify well water contaminants and their sources.
Research microbiologist Mark Borchardt of the U.S. Agricultural Research Service and Joel P. Stokdyk, a biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey Upper Midwest Water Science Center, will address well tests done to date and what parts of the study remain. Time will be allotted for questions and answers.
The presentation will be held in the Community Room on the second floor of the library, located at 225 W. Main Street. The Grant County Rural Stewardship will serve as the host organization.