An international film festival with a local focus will debut from 2-9 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus. Covering topics including Midwestern land use, sea turtles, coral reefs, howler monkeys, California predator hunts, threatened bird populations and conservation history, Conserve Sauk Film Festival will showcase 22 films highlighting conservation topics relevant to Sauk County and its residents.
“We have a unique and rich conservation legacy in Sauk County and the Driftless Area”, said Justine Bula, Film Fest organizer. “From the writings of Leopold to the grassroots conservation efforts guided by the International Crane Foundation, the Aldo Leopold Foundation, visionary Rob Horwich, Millie Zantow and many more, Sauk County has had a global impact on conservation.
“We have selected a group of films that reflect this legacy, remind us of what we can accomplish when we work together, and challenges us to face new and emerging conservation issues, both large and small.”
Featured films include “The Biggest Little Farm,” detailing the 8-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature; “Decoding the Driftless,” a breathtaking exploration of the archaeology, paleontology, geology, and biology of the Driftless region; the inspirational, regenerative agriculture documentary “Farmer’s Footprint”; the classic “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time,” produced in part by the Aldo Leopold Foundation; “Journey of the Whooping Crane,” telling the story of the recovery of what was once North America’s most endangered bird; and “Living in the Park,” which follows grassroots conservationists from southwest Wisconsin in their work here and around the world.
Complementing these documentaries will be screenings of 16 finalists in the Conserve Sauk film contest, held for amateur and independent filmmakers.
Throughout the festival, facilitated discussions will also allow audiences to engage filmmakers about subject matter and the creative process. The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony at 8 p.m., where Matt Krueger, executive director of The Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, will be the keynote speaker and all awards will be presented.
Conserve Sauk Film Festival is open to the public and admission is free. The festival is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County UW Extension, Arts, & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Further information and a complete lineup of films for Conserve Sauk Film Festival may be found at www.conservesaukfilmfest.org.