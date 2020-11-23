John and Melissa Eron of Stevens Point have been selected as the recipients of the 2020 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award.
The Erons were revealed as this year’s award recipient Nov. 19 during the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection meeting. They receive $10,000 and a crystal award for being selected as award winners.
“John and Melissa’s conservation story is one of innovation and ingenuity,” Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said during the DATCP Board meeting. “They’ve used a variety of strategies to measure soil moisture and health and support other dairy farmers using cover crops, no-till planting and experimenting with alternative forages and even pollinator and wildlife habitats.”
The Leopold Conservation Award, given in honor of the conservationist Aldo Leopold, recognizes farmers and foresters who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.
“We really appreciate receiving this award,” John Eron said Nov. 19 during the DATCP Board meeting. “It means a lot to us to be acknowledged for the work we’ve done.”
In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
John and Melissa Eron run Eron’s Event Barn just west of Stevens Point. They also crop farm and custom harvest alfalfa and corn silage for other farms in the area.
Their farm’s heavy clay soils were often wet during the spring planting season, dry by summer, and wet again by fall. John decided to capture and store runoff water and use it later to irrigate crops.
He bought and renovated used excavation and irrigation equipment; dug a series of strategically placed ponds in partnership with the Portage County Land Conservation Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; directed drain tiles to the ponds; and redirected and flooding from the ponds via pipes to a woodchip bioreactor to remove nutrients.
John excavates sediment deposits in the ponds and recycles those nutrients back onto his fields, which reduces his need for fertilizer while boosting yields and profitability. The positive results have prompted the Erons to install similar water and nutrient recycling systems on other farms they’ve acquired.
“A big thing we’ve been pushing for is trying to recycle the excess moisture we got coming off the land,” John Eron said. “We hit mid-summer and it starts getting dry, we can recycle that nutrient-rich water back out in the fields.”
This “closed system” the Erons created protects Mill Creek. This Wisconsin River tributary that runs through their farm has long been on a list of phosphorus-impaired waters. As president of the Farmers of Mill Creek Watershed Council, John leads farmer-led efforts to promote farming practices that ensure clean water and healthy soils.
“It’s kind of exciting to use tools that weren’t always considered conservation-minded, things like center-pivot irrigation,” John said. “We get to use the best of it without what some people perceive as the negative side effects.”
The Erons are growing fewer row crops by experimenting with raising alternative forages for area dairy farmers. This is another way to keep their fields in a continuous cover to prevent soil loss. The farm’s field corners and other hard-to-farm areas are planted with native wildflowers and grasses to create pollinator and wildlife habitat.
The Erons have worked with their county’s conservation staff to develop a program that educates youth about native plants and the importance of pollinators. The Erons are parents to two young children. They understand that the future of agriculture must consider the environment, and future agriculturalists must be educated about it today, according to a news release from Sand County Foundation.
A video celebrating their conservation success will be premiered during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s virtual Annual Meeting on Dec. 4.
“The Erons are extremely deserving of this honorable award,” Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Joe Bragger said in a news release. “John is known as the go-to conservation person in his area of the state and has great compassion in caring for the land. As farmers, John and Melissa understand the importance of working with a variety of groups so together we can make the land better for future generations.”
Earlier this year, owners of Wisconsin farmland and forests were encouraged to apply (or be nominated) for the award. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. Finalists included Mike Berg of Lafayette County, Charlie Hammer and Nancy Kavazanjian of Dodge County, Brian Maliszewski of Trempealeau County, and John and Dorothy Priske of Columbia County.
“These land stewards represent some of the very best in conservation in our great state,” Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award Program Director Lance Irving said during the DATCP Board meeting. “The land management practices that they’re engaging in voluntarily improve their bottom line and our environment. These families are improving water quality, soil health, wildlife habitat and opportunities for outdoor recreation.”
The first Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award was presented to woodland conservationist Gerry Mich of Appleton in 2006. The 2019 recipient was farmer Jeff Lake of Boyceville.
The Leopold Conservation Award in Wisconsin is made possible thanks to contributions from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Compeer Financial, Culver’s, McDonald’s, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, We Energies Foundation, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association.
In his 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage, which he called “an evolutionary possibility and an ecological necessity.”
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states with a variety of conservation, agricultural and forestry organizations. For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.