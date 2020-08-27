EAU CLAIRE ̶ Drought conditions deepened in the Midwest according to new assessments from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Thursday’s update showed almost 40 percent of the region now rated as abnormally dry. That’s up from 28.49 percent a week ago. Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan all saw significant increases in the amount of land that falls in that category as the drought spread.
Virtually all of Iowa is now at some stage of drought, with much of west central Iowa now in extreme drought. That’s the second-highest category from the drought monitor.
Wisconsin saw a significant increase in the amount of abnormally dry ground, from 10.91 percent to 23.02 percent. But the amount in moderate drought remains unchanged.
Michigan’s jump was even bigger, with more than a third of the state now rated abnormally dry. That’s up from 12.32 percent just a week ago. Thursday’s update also brought the first moderate drought ratings for the state.
In Illinois, the monitor now considers fully 45 percent of the state to be abnormally dry. That’s a leap of 30 points from the previous week.
The monitor reported the stress on crops is beginning to show up in fields in new areas, and rain deficits in parts of Iowa range from three inches to seven inches in just the past 60 days.