Finding all proposed routes for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project “would impact significant acres of farmland,” the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in its agricultural impact statement published April 18 chose to not recommend a specific route for the power line.
According to the statement, of the 895 property owners that may be affected by the project, 692 own agricultural properties along the various potential routes; about 3,700 acres, or about 77 percent, of all potentially affected acres are in agriculture. However, the actual amount of farmland and number of farms affected would depend on which route is chosen.
The statement also references that most of the potential routes outlined for the project are cross-country, meaning they run across fields, woodlots and open areas, following no particular boundaries.
“Constructing an electric line through the middle of these highly productive farms and fields instead of along field edges or property boundaries often increases the impacts to agriculture operations,” the statement read. “This increased impact is felt during construction and long afterwards.”
Potential impacts from cross-country routing outlined in the report include soil mixing, which can significantly impact future crop yields; damage to agricultural erosion controls and/or water management practices and facilities, put in place for farming in hilly environments; interference with fencing and livestock management; contamination of organic farms; and more tree removal causing increased forest fragmentation, interference with forest management plans and a reduction in farm income from timber harvests. This type of routing often creates islands of non-farmable land located within farm fields where electric poles stand, which also require the construction and use of numerous and lengthy access roads to reach these structures.
“Due to the increased impacts associated with cross-country routes, DATCP generally prefers routes that follow the edges of fields or property boundaries,” the statement read.
DATCP also prefers routes that contain the least amount of new right-of-way on farmland soils of highest productivity.
The statement continues: “This area of the state has the highest percentage of land dedicated to farming and the largest number of beef cattle, swine and dairy goats. On average, farmers own more than 75 percent of the land in the four potentially affected counties. Agriculture in this region includes cropland used for corn and soybeans as well as small grains, pasture for dairy and beef cattle, tree farms and farm forests. The area is also home to a wide range of organic farms.
“The four counties, Dane, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette, are all top agriculture producers (with) a large percentage of prime farmland and yields typically among the highest in the state and country.”
DATCP participated in three Public Service Commission public scoping meetings in November 2018, providing information to affected landowners and receiving comments. The department also sent 337 questionnaires to agricultural property owners who may have three or more acres acquired as an easement or purchased for the project. Some 126 landowners responded to the questionnaire, and their comments were summarized in the document.
While no specific route was recommended by DATCP, the department did provide recommendations to the Public Service Commission, the power companies that submitted the application and agricultural property owners so harmful impacts to farmland and farm operations can be minimized if the project receives final approval.
DATCP recommended the PSC modify routes when warranted to avoid residences or agricultural buildings within the right-of-way and to minimize impacts to farming operations and existing land uses; create a document that outlines general practices and procedures for working in and near organic farms to ensure these operations are protected; require the power companies to work with any landowner participating in a conservation or tax incentive program to avoid or mitigate impacts to these lands, including compensation if the landowner is removed from the program due to the project; and to require the power companies to keep renters of land informed of construction schedules and potential impacts, among other items.
DATCP also recommended that the PSC require the use of Independent Environmental Monitors and Independent Agricultural Monitors for the project, hired to verify that construction avoids or minimizes impacts to agricultural properties.
For the three “applicants,” DATCP recommended they consult with affected farmland owners to determine the least damaging locations for transmission structures and off-right-of-way access roads; consult with county conservationists to ensure that construction proceeds in a manner that minimizes drainage problems, crop damage, soil compaction and soil erosion; and undertake post-construction monitoring to make sure damages to agricultural fields or operations are repaired or mitigated.
Landowners should carefully examine the language of any easement contract and verify that it contains all agreed-to terms, DATCP recommended. They should also keep records of the condition of their land within the right-of-way and before, during and after construction to document any impacts or damages; communicate with the power companies as to the location of drainage tiles; and consult with a conservation program provider to determine if any effects will occur due to the land’s alteration.
Also recommended by DATCP, landowners with organic certification should discuss the range and type of substances that are not permitted on their land and provide a list to the power companies and their contractors. Dairy operators should also contact their local electric power utility to request stray-voltage testing of their facilities before proposed project construction starts and after it is completed to determine if the project caused any electrical problems.
“Electric transmission lines can present a number of safety concerns to farmers and their operations,” the statement said, recommending that farm operators discuss any operation or facility safety concerns related to the construction or operation of this electric project with the applicants.
The proposed 345-kV electric transmission line is a joint project between American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest LLC and Dairyland Power Cooperative, planned to span about 102 to 120 miles from Dubuque County, Iowa, to Dane County, Wisconsin. Talk of the project can be traced back to 2014 when the power companies began educating the public on their intentions, filing the required applications with state regulators in 2018 with an anticipated decision from them late this year or early next year.
The project has been controversial, with citizens and landowners along the proposed routes coming together in opposition, citing that the lines are not needed, expensive to the taxpayer, destroy the unique environment of the Driftless Area and pose serious economic impacts to tourism, agriculture and overall property values.
The full agricultural impact statement is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/AISCardHickCr.pdf. Paper copies of the document are available by calling 608-224-4650; emailing DATCPagimpactstatements@wi.gov or writing to DATCP, attn: Ag Impact Statements, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.