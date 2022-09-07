RHINELANDER — Jenn Youngblood was recently named the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Supervisor for the U.S. Forest Service, according to an Aug. 17, 2022 announcement from USDA Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens.

Youngblood starts work in her new position on Sept. 26, 2022. She replaces Paul Strong, who took a position as director of Environmental Planning and Stewardship in the Eastern Regional office.