RHINELANDER — Jenn Youngblood was recently named the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Supervisor for the U.S. Forest Service, according to an Aug. 17, 2022 announcement from USDA Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens.
Youngblood starts work in her new position on Sept. 26, 2022. She replaces Paul Strong, who took a position as director of Environmental Planning and Stewardship in the Eastern Regional office.
“It’s good to be able to stay and serve my Wisconsin home, its residents, and the American public,” Youngblood said. “I believe serving others and honoring the wisdom and words of my great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother to ‘focus on providing humble service to others’ and my goal is to do right by forest partners, forest employees, and the lands of Northern Wisconsin.”
Prior to her selection as the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Youngblood served as the Chippewa Deputy Forest Supervisor. During her career with the USDA Forest Service, Youngblood served as special assistant to the Regional Forester for Tribal Relations serving tribes, forest leadership, and supporting the eastern region field team.
Along with experience as acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Mark Twain National Forest and acting District Ranger on the Hiawatha National Forest, Youngblood brings more than 30 years of experience developing and managing programs ranging from diverse issues of importance to Tribal Nations, work in health care, and a variety of land management and environmental topics.
Youngblood has a degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in adult education from Carroll University in Waukesha. She is also a Registered Nurse.
Before embarking on her federal career, Youngblood grew a consulting firm and attained a Doctor of Jurisprudence with an emphasis in natural resource law and federal Indian law. She also served at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in Alaska.
Youngblood enjoys spending time with her family. She loves working on her farm, in her garden, cooking, and raising critters. Youngblood grew up on the Arizona/California border by the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation but has called Wisconsin home since 1995 and resides in Nashotah and in the Northwoods. She is a Badger/Packer/Brewer and Bucks fan and a fan of all things Wisconsin.
Youngblood believes in collaboration and sharing ideas with others to forge strong relationships and facilitate land management goals to sustain the Nation’s forests and grasslands for future generations.