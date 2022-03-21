Economists across the globe are monitoring the developing situation in Ukraine where a destructive, drawn-out war has the potential to tip over Europe’s breadbasket.
This region is a prominent grain exporter in the world economy, particularly for wheat and corn, said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute and professor in the UW-Madison Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. If the conflict in Ukraine isn’t resolved sooner than later, grain markets across the globe will suffer.
“The real concern is what what’s going to happen to the 2022 crop, the crop that’s in the ground right now,” Mitchell said. “Now in the last few weeks, we’ve seen grain prices and they’re extremely volatile. It’s a big unveiling. How’s the wheat crop going to be for this year? The one that’s in the ground, right? How is the corn going to grow this year? Are they going to get run over by tanks?”
“The war is creating that volatility,” Mitchell added. “We just don’t know.”
Ukraine is a significant producer and exporter of agricultural products. In 2021, Ukraine exported more than $27 billion. Ukraine's top export markets were the 27 nations that now comprise the European Union at $7.6 billion; China at $4.2 billion; India at $2 billion; Egypt at $1.5 billion; and Turkey at $1.5 billion. Some of the most productive farmland in Ukraine is located in the northeastern portions of the country, which are currently under siege.
The war in Ukraine, coupled with crackdowns on Russian trade, means 30% of the world’s wheat exports and 15% of the world’s corn exports that funnel through Black Sea ports could be affected. This has the potential to drive up meat and milk prices, matching rising feed costs.
Mitchell noted that fertilizer, of which Russia and Belarus are chief producers. could also see long-term market upheaval if the war continues to drag on. And that’s the key. Mitchell said, because if the current Ukraine-Russia conflict evolves into a multi-year war, then a temporary bump in the road could grow into a global problem.
“I’m not worried about supply and price spikes, it’s in the future, it’s next year’s crop,” Mitchell said. “If this war is dragging on and we don’t have a resolution, it’s going to make fertilizer even more expensive and we’re already seeing record prices for fertilizers due to supply chain issues and other things that is not the war. That’s a long term concern.”
The war comes after a series of poor harvests in recent years, Mitchell said, but this shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.
Just as the American Midwest is a powerhouse grain producer and enjoys bountiful harvests irrespective of any given year, a poor harvest in Ukraine still represents a robust output compared to most areas of the world.
One positive takeaway? America, with its vast domestic grain production and relative market independence, won’t feel the brunt of the fallout. The same can’t be said for countries in the Middle East, Brazil, or China, which are largely dependent on eastern European production of wheat and fertilizer.
Mitchell said market trends already indicate these buyers are turning to other producers, like the United States, to fill the gap.
“We’re in a better shape. We have our own production, we have our own alternative sources. What that means is that (farmers and consumers) are just going to see higher prices,” said Mitchell, who noted that domestic fertilizer producers are capable of meeting demand. “We’re not going to see shortages, when people don’t have enough food or there’s not enough fertilizer — you just got to pay for it.”
Does this mean agriculturists could see a permanent shift in the market reminiscent of the Trump trade wars, when Chinese buyers opted away from American soybean farmers and started leaning more on Latin American producers?
Not necessarily. This situation in Ukraine, Mitchell said, is far more destructive and, hopefully, far more temporary.
“The concern this time is that there’s not going to be the same amount of wheat, the same amount of corn. Essentially, it’s a concern about a net loss in productivity,” Mitchell said. “The trade war — that was not a net loss of productivity. This one there will be a net loss of productivity for trading partners.”