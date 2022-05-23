Farmers markets are vital pieces of community. Not only do they bring neighbors and growers together, but they’re often the only local food outlet that offers healthy, sustainable produce for the dinner table.
As the 2022 season gets underway, April Jones, founder of Pinehurst Farmers Market in Columbia, South Carolina, outlined some helpful tips and strategies to establish, promote and grow farmers markets so they can best serve communities and compensate farmers. Jones spoke during a webinar hosted by Food Animals Concern Trust, or FACT.
“The key is you want to engage and you want to educate your customers even though they’re not coming to the market,” Jones said. “And so there’s still that relationship and a feeling of warmth and happiness still connected to your farmers market. That’s a really important thing to think about.”
Often, it’s about the little details. Jones said organizers should look to use regular social media activity, newsletters and the like, as well as partnerships with local organizations to ensure that the market is promoted during the off-months between October and March.
“That is the downtime to keep interest for your market and to keep the ideas and momentum moving forward,” Jones said.
This is part of a larger theme: tailoring the market to the needs of the community and capitalizing on relationships.
Of course, farmers should utilize signage with large readable fonts, Jones said, or they should remember to use table clothes and color schemes that’ll draw the eye. Behind the scenes, organizers should look to foster partnerships with nonprofits, libraries and even elected officials to provide the kind of infrastructure that farmers markets need.
“It’s really important to make sure you are reaching out to like-minded individuals, and these like-minded organizations,” Jones said. “They have resources, they have people and they have social capital that you can connect with and elevate your own market.”
What brings customers back is a sense of relationship and relationships are built on common understanding.
“You have to think about your own community and the values of your community, the values of the organizations that you may be interested in partnering with and how those values align,” Jones said. “
Bear in mind, these relationships are going to live and die on a duality of people’s time and people’s attention spans — both of which are valuable, Jones said. Based on her own farmers market, Jones said the optimal schedule is a couple times per week, running for only two to three hours, so as to make the best use of everyone’s time.
“How much time you want to allocate to the market and what hours of availability do you want to have?” Jones said. “Everybody’s time is so valuable and there’s so much going on in our everyday lives. It’s important to get people to focus and to pay attention and to know that there’s a limited amount of time to get something done.”
“You have to think about with your farmers with your time your community what is really going to be the best option to get the most amount of customers,” she added.
Lastly, in terms of pricing, Jones said, farmers market organizers should look to structure their pricing to the resources of the community, utilizing a tier system that best fits what the farmers have to offer and who they’re offering produce to. Often, farmers markets are more than just a place to buy food, but a meeting place for the community and a vital resource that keeps towns alive.
That being said, Jones said, farmers markets should also structure pricing in a way that compensates farmers for the high quality produce they offer at these venues.
“It’s hard for us because we have sweet little hearts and we really want the best for our community and our society,” Jones said. “But we also have to think about the effort and the energy and the labor that we put into our product and to make sure that we are pricing accordingly.”