More farmers are banding together in farmer-led groups, and the prospect of registering as nonprofits is also gaining popularity.
The benefits and step-by-step path to obtaining nonprofit status for farmer-led groups was the subject of a webinar hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Michael Tiboris, an instructor at UW-Madison and director of Clear Water Farms, said there’s been a notable uptick in agriculturists pursuing this route for their farms.
“I think this is really good timing for this, because we also have gotten a lot of requests and interest in this,” Tiboris said. “The first question you have to ask yourself is if the right thing to do for your organization. We’re really excited to see more farm groups lead the way. We want to see strong groups that can survive and can attract the kind of support that they need to exist.”
It’s great that many farmers are becoming advocates for their community and the environment, but nonprofit farm groups are not for everyone.
Tiboris noted that farmers have to ask themselves if they want, or need, to establish an organization that’ll transcend their individual farms and exist independently of them. In many cases, it may be best to join a current organization with similar goals.
There’s also a matter of finances. Securing the right kinds of funding — such as grants, government subsidies, etc. — can be difficult, Tiboris said, while acquiring nonprofit status automatically restricts farm groups from many sources of revenue to keep operations going. Liability and risk management are also very different for nonprofits than private for-profit entities.
“You should ask yourself: what sort of organization do you want to be? How would you characterize what you’re going for?” Tiboris said. “If it’s not necessary to achieve your goals, it’s should be a different sort of activity.”
Farm groups often function like river and lake associations, Tiboris said, in that they bring people together to work cooperative toward a goal that benefits everyone. In this case, it’s often a matter of improving water quality for the local community or educating the public on a pertinent agricultural topic.
However, problems may emerge if everyone isn’t on the same page or some members try to strong-arm other members into a vision only they have.
There’s also structural issues. Would a farm group nonprofit be too big? Too large and unwieldy to manage for farmers volunteering valuable time and effort? Is the group prepared to establish a governing board of directors, or write bylaws that lay the foundation? Is there a communication structure where everyone knows who to contact and who makes decisions?
It’s important to study the composition and operations of successful farmer groups. These transitions require strong leadership and a strategic plan, Tiboris said. And, as such, these organizations often represent a massive commitment — a commitment that can’t be taken lightly.
“You can start with a mission statement. I think that’s really important and a lot of groups have that,” Tiboris said. “But you should also make sure that you have a clear sense about the group’s goals and its organization. You should come up with an annual plan. You should identify who your partners are. You should map out the businesses and state agencies you’re going to work with.”
If a farm group wants to take that step, Tiboris said, they’ll need to file with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions for Chapter 181 nonstock corporation status, which will incur a $35 fee and $10 annual payment. Wisconsin nonprofits will also have to file similar paperwork with federal authorities, which typically costs between $275 and $600.
This, as well as wrangling with the IRS, can be a complicated process and farm groups may want to hire professional counsel.
“For some groups, this is a clear path and clear choice. For others? Not so much,” Tiboris said. “What we want as an organization that supports watershed groups across the state. We want to see strong, functional, lasting citizen-level watershed organizations that are advocating for their local issues and an improvement in the environment.”