While humans battle COVID-19 the world over, it’s worth a reminder that poultry farms have to contend with pandemics of their own.
And few are as deadly as the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI. Outbreaks of avian flu can spread rapidly and wipe out poultry populations just as quickly. During a webinar hosted by the Food Animal Concerns Trust, hosts outlined ways poultry farmers can protect their flocks from avian flu.
Mike Badger, a poultry farmer with the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association, said protecting pasture-raised poultry from HPAI is not only possible, it’s actually easier than confined bird populations in many cases. In short, he noted, the conditions that create and nurture HPAI outbreaks are largely absent from pasture-raised flocks.
However, that doesn’t change the fact that any bird population is susceptible to outbreaks if biosecurity measures aren’t taken.
“Everybody who has chickens right now is at risk. We’re talking about a virus that affects poultry, specifically chickens and turkeys, so you have risks,” Badger said. “There’s livelihoods tied to this. We need to come to grips with this in terms of risk. I think pastured poultry has an advantage, an advantage that shines through in this case.”
Badger noted that, per U.S. Department of Agriculture dating to the last major HPAI outbreak in 2015, avian flu doesn’t transmit well in wild populations and is virtually unheard of in pastured poultry operations.
Outbreaks are mostly concentrated in commercial bird populations, said Badger, who pointed to epidemiological reports drawn from more than 200 poultry farms devastated by HPAI in the Midwest.
None of them were pastured poultry operations, nor certified organic poultry farms. Unfortunately, an outbreak that affects just 50 or so facilities can upend more than 12% of the nation’s poultry production, said Badger, which leads to skyrocketing egg and meat prices.
So why is that confined bird populations are at such a disadvantage and pastured poultry — which, ostensibly, is exposed to more pathogens — largely fare better? The answer, Badger said, is how the HPAI virus is transmitted and reproduces.
The HPAI virus thrives in cool, moist environments that exist in confined spaces and out of direct sunlight — none of which, he noted, can be found with any regularity in pasture areas.
However, these conditions can easily emerge in confined commercial operations. Coupled with the tendency for commercial populations to be large, crowded and genetically homogenous, and once an HPAI infection takes off, it’s virtually impossible to stop.
By contrast, HPAI doesn’t function well in hotter, outdoor conditions. Direct sunlight vaporizes it. Pasture-raised birds often live in smaller, less dense populations and their ability to roam and forage means they’ll typically live heartier, more disease-resistant lives.
The only counter-point to this, Badger said, is that it’s still unclear how contact with wild birds, such as sparrows, could contribute to the spread of HPAI.
“I beat this drum very hard, because the messaging has always been that small flocks, non-commercial flocks are the greatest at risk,” said Badger, who repeatedly emphasized that an anti-pastured poultry bias is prevalent among commercial farmers, even if the data says otherwise. “I think it’s important to frame this and I know I’m not the only one saying it.”
Ultimately, farmers need to take precautions to stop the spread of HPAI. If there’s a sudden spike in poultry mortality, Badger said, there’s a good chance it could be avian flu. But, most importantly, he noted, the best defense against HPAI is to cultivate healthier, more robust fowl that’ll fight off whatever Mother nature throws at them.