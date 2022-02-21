Just about everyone’s been in this situation a time or two. They stop by their local grocery mart looking to pick up some romaine lettuce, or perhaps a cantaloupe, but there’s none to be found.
Why? Recent shipments have been recalled in response to a bacterial outbreak. Diseases like E.coli, salmonella or listeria can be devastating both for consumers and agricultural operations implicated in an outbreak.
The risk means it is vital for farm operations to practice top-notch sanitation, said Katie Bishop. Bishop is the co-owner of PrairiErth Farm, a 350 acre organic vegetable and grain farm in central Illinois. Bishop headlined a seminar on the subject hosted by UM-Extension.
“You have to have a good procedure,” Bishop said. “It’s about making sure that procedure is actually followed, it’s about having accountability for people, giving them the training and verifying that it’s happening.”
Speaking from experience — which, she described as a period of mistakes, setbacks and growth — Bishop said farmers need to be mindful of cleanliness at every step. That includes planting, growing, harvesting, sorting and transportation.
It’s important for operations to ask basic questions. Are workers following hand-washing regimens? Is the facility properly built and outfitted to maintain conditions to inhibit the growth of pathogens? Is the work area cluttered and dirty, or does it have chronic issues like standing water and poor ventilation?
Often, Bishop said, these details get lost in the daily grind of farming. But attention to detail can be the difference between a clean food product and an outbreak.
The other end of the equation is more proactive, Bishop said. Namely, is the farmer taking consistent and concerted steps to test facilities and food products for contamination? Are local vermin populations kept in check? Is the farmer creating a regimented schedule — such as dousing harvesting bins twice a week with bleach products, or enforcing thorough handwashing sessions at different points of the day — to ensure operations are clean and orderly?
Of course, much of this comes down to diligence — whether that’s being consistent and committed to cleaning regimens, or digging into those hard to reach places to ensure bacteria have no place to hide.
Farmers often like to create their own bleach sanitizer, but Sanidate 5.0, produced by BioSafe Systems, remains a popular option as well.
Bishop noted that regular tests are important. Not only it is a matter of determining whether harmful bacteria are present, but monitoring chlorine levels, bleach levels, acidity and temperature, among many other factors that can affect bacterial growth and the condition of the food product itself.
This is all in light of the widespread problem of food cleanliness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates more than 48 million cases of foodborne illness occur each year, which means that roughly 1 in 6 Americans become sick from contaminated food every flip of the calendar.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, while the number of mandated recalls is declining, the breadth and severity of outbreaks has seen a notable jump from 2013 to 2018, the latest period in which information is verified and available. Much of this could be attributed to better monitoring technology and more awareness of contaminated food, but that only illustrates the harmful effects of these food products on American consumers.