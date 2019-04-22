While the latest Census of Agriculture showed the continuation of some troubling trends, such as a shrinking number of farms nationally and a rising average age of farmers, there also are some bright spots to be found.
Wisconsin agriculture is “broad, diverse and strong,” Brad Pfaff, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, told reporters shortly after the April 11 release of the 2017 Census of Agriculture. More than 70 percent of Wisconsin farms responded to the survey.
“What I’m so proud of in this state is the fact that we have agriculture that fits our landscape,” he said. “People in this state know how to farm” and understand the need to work with the natural environment.
The census, which highlights data collected by the National Agricultural Statistics Service from farmers in all 50 states between 2012 and 2017, spans some 6.4 million new points of information about America’s farms and ranches and the people who run them. Surveyed farms have at least $1,000 in annual product sales.
Providing a valuable snapshot of U.S. agriculture, the 2017 census includes some new information that can be compared to previous surveys, along with the usual data about land use, farm ownership, demographics, production practices, income and expenses.
“While the current picture shows a consistent trend in the structure of U.S. agriculture, there are some ups and downs since the last census, as well as first-time data on topics such as military status and on-farm decision-making,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “To make it easier to delve into the data, we are pleased to make the results available in many online formats, including a new data query interface as well as traditional data tables.”
National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson said this census “made some major leaps” as far as capturing better demographic information. This was the first year farmers could list multiple principals involved with business decisions, and this capability better expressed the important role of women in many family farm operations.
Of special concern was the fact that 56 percent of farms nationwide had negative net cash farm income in 2017, and farm consolidation continues. The average net farm income in the survey was less than $37,000. Wisconsin fell below the national average for farm income, Pfaff said. He said the state must do more to provide income-generating and value-added opportunities for farmers, as well as ways to limit costs.
Although the farm economy “is not where we’d like it to be right now” in terms of commodity prices, Pfaff said, Wisconsin agriculture rests on a firm foundation of varying farm sizes and types in a range of locations that can be built upon for the future.
Despite recent challenges, dairy and livestock continue to play a major role both in the state’s agricultural landscape and economy. In the latest census, Wisconsin had more than 1.28 million milk cows on 9,037 farms, compared to 1.27 million cows on 11,543 farms in 2012.
While the the average dairy herd size has steadily grown over the past 20 years, Pfaff said, Wisconsin herds average 142 cows, compared to the national average of 325.
The state reported 287,100 head of beef cows on 13,954 farms, compared to 248,305 head on 13,020 farms five years ago.
Some 96 percent of farms in the state consist of fewer than 500 acres, with more than 90 percent of them owned by one or two producers, according to the census. The state also is higher than the national average for the land going into farming, reporting the biggest growth in some surprising areas, such as Florence, Forest and Ashland counties in the north and Racine County in the south.
“It demonstrates the fact that there’s tremendous interest in agriculture in all parts of our state,” Pfaff said, adding that there has been a “return to small farms” such as those growing vegetables.
The percentage of farms in the 1,000-1,999 acre category barely grew in this census, he said, and farms greater than 2,000 acres were up one-half of 1 percent.
The state continues to be a leader in organic agriculture, second only to California. The number of organic farms in the state has grown by 30 percent in the past five years, to 1,537. The total value of organic sales grew by 105 percent, to more than $248 million annually.
Direct-to-consumer sales in Wisconsin grew to almost $47 million in the 2017 census — a 46 percent increase. Wisconsin leads the nation for dairy goat herds, at 1,900.
Pfaff said Wisconsin should be proud of the fact that it’s above the national average for farmers under the age of 35. More than 10 percent of Wisconsin producers are 35 or younger, and their operations have an average annual production value of almost $319,000.
“With 22 percent of our producers being new or beginning farmers, it’s clear people are optimistic for the future of Wisconsin agriculture,” he said.
The number of farms in the U.S. with Internet access rose from 70 percent to 76 percent in the latest census. Pfaff said that while progress on rural broadband access is being made, there’s much more work to do.
“At least we’re going in the right direction there,” he said.
On-farm renewable energy production more than doubled during the five-year period, as farmers seek new ways to create value on the farm, maximize their share of the food dollar and convert farm products into renewable energy sources. More than 133,000 farms produce renewable energy, up from just shy of 57,300 in 2012.
Pfaff said the census results “mirror” Gov. Tony Evers’ budget priorities, which include investments in dairy processing, developing new markets for high-quality milk, new farmers, buying local and expanding farm-to-school initiatives.
Female farmers on the rise
Other notable findings in the census were that the total number of female producers rose by 27 percent, to 1.23 million. Thirty-six percent of all producers are female, and 56 percent of all farms have at least one female decision-maker. Farms with female producers making decisions tend to be smaller than average both in terms of acres and production value.
The average age of the American farmer continued to rise, up 1.2 years from 2012, at 57.5 years old. The total number of farms and ranches was down 3 percent, to a little more than 2 million.
“We’ve got older farmers, fewer farms and fewer farm families on the land,” Johnson said. “None of that is positive for American agriculture or our rural communities.”