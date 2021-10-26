Women have always been an integral part of agriculture, even if historically they’ve been relegated to a less visible role. But their profile is rising.
In 2021, women-centric ag organizations are forming a new movement to reshape the nature of farming, conservation, land management and more as women take up leadership across the country.
“There’s a lot of people interested in conservation farming, sustainable farming, and we’re at a moment where women are feeling empowered to get involved,” said Jennifer Nelson, a regional coordinator with Wisconsin Women in Conservation. “People are realizing ‘Oh my gosh, women are a force on the land and we better reach them.’ So it’s an exciting time.”
“There has been a shift where more and more women are going into agricultural related fields, especially in the animal and dairy science areas,” said Eliza Ruzic, board president of the Association of Women in Agriculture. “There’s been a big shift in the female population.”
While Western societies gradually become more egalitarian and accepting of women in roles of prominence, there’s more tangible progress as well. More women are inheriting or purchasing farm land of their own. More women are rising to executive positions in agriculture. More programs are geared toward funding, training and empowering women to be effective land stewards.
And more women feel compelled to tackle the challenges of today, from food production to climate change. In this, they often offer a unique, fresh and holistic perspective that benefits everyone.
“I see that women connect more with food in our understanding. In the last 20 years, the food is a little bit more empty when it’s processed or not as wholesome as we would like,” said Val Dantoin, a sustainable agriculture instructor at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. “They’re searching for ways to get that nutrient density into their own food and their own production methods. We want to feed ourselves, but we also want to feed our souls.”
Formally launched earlier this year, Wisconsin Women in Conservation is the brainchild of state conservationist Angela Biggs. It represents a multi-faceted program to educate women farmers and bring them together for solidarity and networking across the state.
Kriss Marion, a communications specialist with WiWiC, said the group has organized numerous workshops, seminars, networking events and more in its short history. Many of these events have proven very popular, encouraging women farmers to come out in large numbers to improve their operations.
“The surprising thing is we had a bonfire and we had between 45-50 women there. It was just cool to discover other women in my neighborhood,” Dantoin observed. “In our rural areas, sometimes we feel pretty isolated and like we’re out on a limb doing this on our own. It’s so nice to find that network of like-minded people that you can bounce ideas off of.”
“There’s a swelling tide of people who want to change the way they engage with the land,” she added. “We’re not alone in that feeling and that instinct to do something differently.”
That isn’t to say there aren’t barriers to women that still need to be removed.
It wasn’t too long ago that women required a husband’s signature to acquire a loan. Today, many women farmers still experience a disconnect with federal ag services and lack access to vital forms of funding to sustain their operations.
There’s a cultural element as well. Women may lack the experience or training their male peers receive growing up on a farm. Without this hands-on experience, women farmers find themselves at a disadvantage and getting that knowledge isn’t always as easy as simply asking a male peer.
Dantoin and Nelson noted they were appreciative of fathers, husbands, friends and others who are welling to step in, but women farmers shouldn’t have to rely on male peers for something so intrinsic to running an operation. That’s at the crux of empowering women farmers.
There’s also more simple, if less obvious obstacle that women must overcome. As a general rule, farmers have to be mindful keeping up with a technologically-evolving world, but it isn’t just complex computers that can pose a hang-up.
Equipment — from tractors and combines, all the way down to hoes and weed-whackers — are designed for male bodies, which makes farming a physically daunting proposition for many women.
And then there’s the professional, managerial aspects of the job that women need to master if they’re going to head the large, complex agribusiness operations of today.
That’s where organizations like WiWiC and AWA come in. Communing with like-minded peers isn’t just uplifting, it’s vital to running a profitable operation. Having the skills to network falls in line with that, Ruzic said, especially in an industry where the lines between white-collar and blue-collar become increasingly blurred.
“Having a professional organization to really support women in their roles in the workforce is beneficial because most white collar jobs — up until the last 40 years or so — have been male dominated,” Ruzic said. “That isn’t the case anymore.”
And so there’s reasons to be optimistic and reasons to remain committed to breaking down barriers for women in agriculture. Promoting the interests of female farmers isn’t only in the hands of female farmers, but agriculturists of all walks of life, because the more egalitarian agriculture is, the better agriculture will be.
“Wouldn’t it be neat to have a vision of the landscape, 20 years from now, where women are clearly leaders instead of just nibbling around the edges of being stewards of the land,” Dantoin said. “We’ve had an appetite for more. We want to keep the water clean. We want to put living roots in the ground all year round. We want to make corridors for the foxes. We want to do more.”
WiWiC is hosting a virtual kick-off of its statewide education from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 8, on Zoom. All Conservation educators are invited to participate, whether they’re men or women. Pre-registration is required, but free, at WiWiC.org.