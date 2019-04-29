MANITOWOC — The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will host the next Breakfast at the Barn on May 29. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m. with the breakfast buffet starting at 7:30 a.m. with a presentation from current Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley beginning at 8 a.m.
Riley will share the importance of the economic impact of agriculture in Wisconsin and our top commodities.
Breakfast at the Barn is an agriculture educational event that is held six times a year. At each breakfast, Farm Wisconsin will feature a different dynamic presenter that will focus on a variety of topics in the agriculture industry.
Tickets should be purchased by May 27. The breakfast and presentation are included in the ticket price. Tickets are $10 for Farm Wisconsin members and $15 for non-members. Non-members may also add a tour of Farm Wisconsin for an additional $5.
Breakfast at the Barn featuring Alice in Dairyland is sponsored by Wisconsin Public Service Foundation.
For more information, contact Angel Johanek at 920-726-6004 or angel@farmwisconsin.org.