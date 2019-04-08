OSHKOSH — Despite nationwide publicity surrounding California court cases linking the herbicide Roundup to causing cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a sampling of visitors to the recent WPS Farm Show suggests they have other concerns in the down agricultural economy.
“Nope.”
That was the response of several agricultural observers at the farm show who said farmers weren’t getting skittish over the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the broad spectrum weed killer.
Roundup, marketed by Monsanto, is expected to be applied to 60 million acres of soybeans and cotton this year, the St. Louis-based company said. Corn acres were not disclosed but totaled 50 million in 2018.
Monsanto was acquired more than a year ago by Bayer AG, a German conglomerate also known for its Bayer aspirins.
On the market for 40 years, Roundup’s patent has expired, which means that glyphosate-based herbicides are manufactured in other countries and sold in about 160 countries.
France was the first to ban Roundup. An equipment salesman at the WPS Farm Show said Switzerland also has banned the product over carcinogenic concerns.
Last August, a California jury awarded $289 million to a 70-year-old-groundskeeper who claimed using Roundup for 20 years led to his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He claimed Monsanto had failed to warn consumers of the cancer risks of the herbicide. A judge scaled back the award to $79 million.
Last month, Bayer lost another San Francisco case in which the plaintiff alleged Roundup was linked to another cancer case. The jury awarded him $80 million. Monsanto is appealing both decisions.
Another court case in Oakland began the week of April 1. It’s expected that another five cases in California will go to trial this year. A business news website said Bayer AG now faces more than 11,000 lawsuits over Roundup. Lawyers advertise on television seeking to pursue class-action suits.
Following the most recent jury finding, Bayer AG said in a statement March 19 that the company was disappointed with the verdict: “We continue to believe firmly that the science confirms that glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer.”
The company added that “an extensive body of science supports the conclusion that Roundup was not the cause of his cancer.”
Bayer said more than 800 studies have been submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and European and other regulatory agencies in the registration process.
EPA, in a cancer assessment statement in 2017, said glyphosate is “not likely to be carcinogenic to humans.”
The International Agency for Research on Cancer affiliated with the World Health Organization classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic” in 2015. After that, lawsuits began to emerge.
“If you talk to people selling glyphosate, they will tell you sales are as strong as ever,” said Steve Kindschi, sales manager for Tracy Seeds in Janesville.
He said that, over the years, growers have developed a rotational strategy in response to weed resistance from using glyphosate exclusively.
“That way, you are not going to get weed resistance,” he said about producers switching herbicides yearly.
Harold Meisenhelder of Shiocton, an Outagamie County grower, custom sprayer and grain harvester and Tracy seed dealer, figured he’s used Roundup for 40 years.
“You just got to know what it is and read the label and follow label directions,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.”
He plans to plant conventional corn and not GMO varieties on his 150 rented acres. What he sprays on his customers’ fields is determined by agronomists, he said.
Several farm-show vendors said they weren’t aware of the California Roundup cases.
“California? I don’t know about it, except I’m starting to see lawyers advertising on television for class-action suits,” an exhibitor said.
The conversation at another booth questioned if label directions were followed.
“How many farmers have sprayed but have not worn a stitch of protective gear?” one vendor wondered.
Joe Lauer, University of Wisconsin corn specialist, emphasized that in the California cases, decisions were based on a jury trial rather than a trial by science.
“Everything is very preliminary as these are all made by juries,” Lauer said. “Bayer has some good science behind it. Still, once that science comes forward, it will be interesting to see what the final settlement will be.”
Reached at his Janesville home, Doug Rebout, president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, said no one has brought up the California cases.
“I have not had anyone talk to me about anything as to what is going on in California,” Rebout said. His family will plant 2,500 acres of corn this year.
“Any time anything looks bad for any reason, we want the pure science looked at rather than emotion,” Rebout said. “If people look at the pure science, they will see it’s not what they are making it out to be.”