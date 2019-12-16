SINSINAWA — What do a southeast Iowa chestnut grower, a Missouri elderberry grower and a Minnesota hazelnut grower have in common?
All three of these individuals are important cogs in three different collaborative, producer-owned marketing entities, and were open to sharing their stories at the Savanna Institute’s Perennial Farm Gathering Dec. 6.
Tom Wahl is a chestnut grower and founder of the Southeast Iowa Nut Growers, recently renamed the Prairie Grove Chestnut Growers after he stepped down from running the buying cooperative in 2013. He began growing chestnuts at his operation, Red Fern Farm, in 1992, collecting his first harvest in 1999 when his trees began producing nuts.
It was in 2001 that Wahl and a dozen or so other chestnut growers decided to get together and talk about establishing a marketing cooperative. Their reasonings included access to better markets, having a steadier market and better prices for the chestnuts and other nuts produced at their farms. They researched agricultural cooperatives and sought out professional advice, establishing the Southeast Iowa Nut Growers in 2002 with Wahl serving as the appointed marketing coordinator of the cooperative.
Growers sold their chestnuts to Wahl, who in turn would machine sort them into categories of small, medium, large and extra large, mark them up and sell them into the market. At first, all of his customers were of Korean descent, and they preferred the large and extra large chestnuts, making it difficult to sell the small and medium sized nuts.
It was around 2006, Wahl recalled, when a Bosnian man showed up at his farm to pick his own chestnuts — and he was in the market for medium sized nuts. A year later, half a dozen Bosnians came to the farm. And a few years later, a Chinese woman from Missouri called and 100 pounds of the small chestnuts were sold.
“We found there’s a market for every size of chestnut,” Wahl said.
The cooperative now pushes 34,000 pounds of chestnuts to market each year. And even though Wahl has stepped down as the marketing coordinator, a job he did from the organization’s beginning until 2013, Wahl remains a member of the cooperative, which is still successful under the direction of another coordinator.
In 1979, an elderberry improvement plan was unveiled in Missouri as researchers sought to locate new selections of elderberry that would grow well in the Midwest. From that process, Terry Durham was able to get his hands on new selections of elderberries being studied at the university. Next, Durham did his homework — researching how to prune the plants, etc.
“We could see from the very beginning that we could never grow enough berries to provide the juice needed,” he said. “So we started working to build a guild of growers around this new crop.”
The guild of growers is still going strong, now known as the Midwest Elderberry Cooperative, an organizational vehicle to assist small organic/natural farmers in elderberry production and processing in the Midwest. This cooperative has humble beginnings, originally starting small in Minnesota and expanding to encompass a large region of the Midwest.
“As we’ve grown, we can now develop new ingredients, syrups, dried berries, mixes,” Durham said. “We can make a nice little niche as we have little pods of growers who are now specialized in something, bringing their products to the cooperative to market them.
“Cooperation always makes farming easier.”
Durham has always believed in the power of coops, but the model is especially important for producers of unique crops, like the perennial crops produced by himself, Wahl and Mike Lilja, a hazelnut grower who created American Hazelnut Company, a grower-owned organization working together to process and market hazelnuts and promote perennial agriculture.
“It has proven to be a bit difficult, to say the least,” Lilja admitted.
Unlike Wahl and Durham, who have managed to overcome the hurdle of finding people and markets for their products, hazelnuts have been a little harder nut to crack — literally. Hazelnut remains a popular flavor but Lilja has found not many are buying the hazelnuts themselves. Because of this, the company has developed hazelnut oil and flour as marketable products, but education is often needed for people interested in buying those products.
His biggest challenge has been getting the hazelnut grower community to work together to address some of these other challenges.
“If the idea is to create an industry, we need to come together,” Lilja said. “We have to come together to create the market and consumer demand.”
Wahl experienced challenges in starting his cooperative as no one really knew what they were doing in the beginning but soon realized they had markets for the different sizes of chestnuts they had available.
For Durham, financing was his organization’s biggest challenge as they have a marketing manager to pay and are interested in developing new ingredients, both of which take some investment.
But with challenges also come opportunities. Lilja said the biggest opportunity for those in his active producer-owned marketing entity is the scale and ability to bring people together to make equipment for hazelnut harvest more economical.
For Durham, the biggest opportunity for working with a cooperative is the ability to control the price for the elderberries and assorted products. And for Wahl, the convenience of having the cooperative market the product is what he thinks is the biggest opportunity.
All three see the benefit in speaking at conferences and meetings like the Perennial Farm Gathering to share information about their crops and their producer-owned marketing entities. Lilja attends an annual conference each March for hazelnut growers; Wahl also attends meetings and puts on his own chestnut-specific conferences to drum up interest in the crop.
Durham gives about 25 presentations on elderberries every year, traveling all over the country to educate elderberry growers. He also posts on Facebook and social media frequently.
“If you show an example of profit, living a good life and being happy, they often become inspired,” Durham said.