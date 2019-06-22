RICHLAND CENTER — When Claudia and Jerry Berres moved to their rural Richland Center farm in 1994, they were fortunate to follow in the footsteps of an area agriculture education teacher who had previously owned the property.
“He put into application what he taught, so the farm was in pretty good shape,” Claudia Berres said.
Their predecessor knew the land was not meant to be farmed, but instead grazed. He had created three pastures for cattle, but the hilly landscape of Richland County presented some challenges.
However, the Berreses weren’t going to let those challenges stop them.
They went to work creating 21 permanent pastures, which can also be divided. Then they had to figure out how to get water to those pastures.
For the past 15 years, the Berreses have used water system fed by a spring on their property, along with a solar pump and more than 10,000 gallons of water storage, to ensure the cattle they tend to are properly watered. Compared to the alternative of drilling a well and running electricity to remote parts of their land, the couple is happy with their decision, although it took some experimenting to get to where they are today — contract grazing 70 cow/calf pairs from spring through mid-fall.
Claudia and Jerry opened up their farm to about 30 people for a pasture walk on June 11, hosted by the Great River Graziers of Crawford County. Those who came were able to see their water system at work, gathering ideas to take back to their own farms, some of which may have similar geographical challenges.
Claudia admitted she spends a lot of time in the plumbing aisle at the home and hardware store. She also tweaks the system each year to see what works best, with the couple doing some upgrades to the system in the form of new solar panels and another pump this year.
The Berreses are also contract beef graziers, meaning the cattle they graze are not theirs; they sign paperwork each year with a cattle owner, agreeing to keep their animals on their land during specific months of the year.
“The beef come on in the spring when I say the pasture is ready,” Claudia said. “I can tell the pasture is ready when I see the grass waving from my kitchen window.”
From spring until typically the end of October, Claudia and Jerry rarely leave the farm together as one is always back to keep an eye on the cattle.
“When you have a lot of someone else’s money on the ground, we stay,” she said.
Once the cattle are off the land for the season, that’s when the couple plans a vacation.
She also provided tips on how to charge if someone was interested in contract grazing. A contract grazier can charge by head per month, per acre, per season or set a rate of gain to achieve. Contract graziers can also receive payment at the beginning of the season, at the end of the season or dispersed throughout the season, depending on when money will be needed for things such as improvements or fencing.
“There’s a bunch of ways to do it,” Claudia said. “It really depends on the owner and what’s easier for them.”
Because of their connections with beef producers, it hasn’t been too difficult to find owners to graze. In fact, the Berreses have two to three people on a waiting list now.
“Most of the time, they find us,” Jerry said. “It’s usually word of mouth and just knowing people.”
Jerry added they’ve held two or three pasture walks on their property, but he believes they are still one of the only ones in the area using a sophisticated watering system for the cattle they graze.
Resources, such as technical guides on water systems, can be used through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Cost-share options can also be available, but funding may only be available if the applicant follows specifications outlined by NRCS.
Curious about a farming system or interested in attending an upcoming pasture walk? A detailed schedule of the Great River Graziers, along with partner organization Kickapoo Grazing Initiative, can be found at www.kickapoo grazinginitiative.com.