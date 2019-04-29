The Central Regional Sustainable Development Partnership and Grampa G’s Farm will host a public field day to demonstrate the production process of deep winter greenhouses and discuss ongoing horticultural and economic research results.
The field day will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Grampa G’s Farm, 207 W. Highway 210, Pillager, Minn. The event will include presentations about deep winter greenhouses and university research, hands-on workshops, and a tour and a question-and-answer period.
The event is free to the public. RSVPs are requested at https://dwg_field_day_pillager.eventbrite.com
Deep winter greenhouses allow small farmers to grow vegetable crops year-round. The unique design features a steeply sloped, south-facing glazing wall that allows the maximum amount of solar radiation into the greenhouse on the coldest day of the year. That hot air is drawn underground into a heavily insulated bed of crushed rock, where it is available for use to heat the growing space at night. Farmers are able to grow cold-hardy, low-light crops like lettuces, Asian greens and brassicas with minimal use of external heat and lights.
This field day is part of a statewide deep winter greenhouse project led by the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, which connects U of M researchers with producers to study best growing options and better understand the economics of small-scale production. For more information, visit https://z.umn.edu/deepwintergreenhouse.