Many farmers have been asking questions about installations of large-scale solar and wind energy developments on their land. The contracts and materials presented to them by developers contain several legal provisions to navigate.
That’s why the Minnesota Farmers Union and the St. Paul-based Farmers’ Legal Action Group have partnered to create the Farmers’ Guide to Solar and Wind Energy in Minnesota, a resource for farmers considering large-scale solar and wind installations on their land.
“Solar and wind energy can be great value additions to some family farms, especially in a time of low farm income,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “We worked on this guide to help farmers get the information they need about these energy projects.”
The 32-page guide is intended as a starting point for farmers who are considering large-scale solar or wind projects. Farmers, farm advocates, farm attorneys and others are welcome to consult, download, print or share the guide at no cost.
The guide is available at www.mfu.org/farmers-guide-to-solar-and-wind or www.flaginc.org/2019/04/farmers-guide-to-solar-and-wind-energy-in-minnesota. MFU also will have copies available at their state office.