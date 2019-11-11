LANCASTER — Those who made the snowy trek to Vesperman Farms Nov. 6 were also treated to apple cider donuts, made fresh that morning on site, and were able to marvel at the most recent addition to Vesperman Farms — a large barn venue open for weddings, private events and more. The building also serves as retail space during their busy fall season and has a commercial kitchen where the Vespermans provide catering.
With snow in the forecast again, a small group gathered for an Ag Tourism Day, sponsored by the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association. Guest speakers presented on a number of topics, from on-farm field trips and hiring the right people for an operation to programs available through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and how to work with a lender to finance agri-tourism businesses.
Kyle Vesperman, owner of Vesperman Farms, is the fifth generation to manage the farm, which has been in his family since the early 1900s. His parents raised hogs, cattle, row crops and vegetables when he was growing up — trying a little bit of everything to diversify in the 1980s.
By 1995, his father had sold the hogs and cattle but was still growing seed corn and doing some crops at the time. Vesperman, who was still in high school, had an interest in sweet corn and pumpkins so he began growing those crops, heading into town to sell them either on his grandmother’s front lawn or on the town square near the Grant County Courthouse.
“It paid for my first few years at UW-Platteville,” he said.
Vesperman graduated high school in 2001, his prior interests in selling sweet corn and pumpkins growing into a larger interest in agricultural tourism. He’d heard of a big corn maze in Janesville and a year later, began visiting other farms and researching the best way to start an agri-tourism business.
In 2003, he debuted his first corn maze — all while continuing to study at UW-Platteville for his undergraduate degree. At that time, it was just his mom, dad and himself.
“We slowly started building the crowd and audience from there,” he said. “And the crowds kept getting bigger and bigger.”
Once the business hit the 10 year mark, Vesperman decided to add something new to the already popular stop for families with children. That something was a building that could serve a number of purposes — and it mirrored his parent’s idea of always diversifying.
Vesperman worked with construction professionals, the towns and the county to make sure the building met state codes and was properly zoned commercial so he could obtain a beer and wine license for the venue. The commercial kitchen was designed to complement what Vesperman had already created at his agri-business, complete with a viewing window so visitors can look in while caramel apples and apple cider donuts are being made. He’s now making ice cream at the facility — an idea he had on one of those rainy fall days when he was brainstorming ways to lengthen his season.
Vesperman uses social media to promote his business, targeting parents in the 25-40 year old range with young children in their families. He uses a mixture of posts, advertisements and promoted posts to target certain ages, demographics and locations during different times of the year. And while it was his first thought to have his venue coordinator Morgan Spitzer tackle social media tasks, it is something he has taken on himself now.
Spitzer was hired about five years ago just after the barn building was completed. She had applied to work during the fall season, but things hadn’t worked out just right. Fortunately, Vesperman kept in contact and when the time came, realized Spitzer was a good fit for the job.
He hadn’t originally planned to host weddings in the space, but after being asked about it, decided he was going to do it. Vesperman Farms hosts about 20 weddings a year, along with 50 to 70 other events such as picnics and parties.
“She built the wedding business from scratch,” Vesperman said of Spitzer.
There are a handful of wedding barn venues to pick from in southern Wisconsin, but Spitzer believes Vesperman Farms is different because they offer a full service experience. Nearly everything a bride and groom may need, including catering and bartending, is available through the venue. And Spitzer makes herself readily available for the couple as they plan and eventually have their wedding.
“We just try to make it as stress-free as possible,” Vesperman said.
“Communication is really the most important thing I do,” Spitzer added.
And while Vesperman sees opportunity in hosting weddings at the farm, he still sees the value in having it open during the busy fall season for pick-your-own pumpkins and plenty of other fun activities, blocking off time on his calendar at the end of September through the end of October as time on the farm where no weddings will be held.
“On one Sunday (in the fall), we had 3,000 people here,” he said. “It’s more people on site than just those coming for a wedding.”
Now that the busy season has ended, Vesperman has some time to think into the future again. He recently completed Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Program, a 12-week crash course on how to take a small business to the next level. He was particularly interested in the program because he has a goal to eventually create a Vesperman Farms brand, complete with a line up of farm products.
“I’m in the very beginning stages of it,” he said, adding that it’ll be something he continues to work on this winter.
For more on Vesperman Farms, visit vespermanfarms.com.