Down on the Farm: It's berry season

A huge bowl of black currants picked just before the rainstorm.

 Photo by Laura Berlage

Summertime in the Northwoods is a delight of flavors. After the springtime pollination frenzy, berries delight us throughout the summer with their joyful flavors. On our farm, this includes varieties both domestic and wild… and a few hybrids.

In our smaller high tunnel behind our house, I had heeled in a few of our legacy strawberry plants when we let the old patch go because it had become so overgrown. I didn’t even cover them with straw, just tucked them into the soil and hoped they’d be alright. Over the past couple of years, these few plants have thrived amazingly well, sending runners in all directions. Now the whole center bed of that high tunnel is strawberries! These bloom earlier than the plants growing outside, which means we have handfuls of fresh, juicy red berries to enjoy at breakfast weeks before our field-growing strawberry friends are harvesting.