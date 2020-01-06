Food safety trainings for produce growers will be held in six locations around the state in January and February. The classes will be taught by UW-Extension in collaboration with Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule requires people who grow, harvest, pack or sell about $27,577 or more in produce (per year averaged over three years) to meet produce safety rules, including attending produce safety training. If a grower is above the threshold, there are a few exemptions that may limit your responsibilities. If you are not sure of your responsibilities under the law, call your local Extension office or go to this website: fsmaproducesafety.wisc.edu/ .
Trainings are scheduled for the following dates and locations: Jan. 14: Black River Falls; Jan. 17: Whitewater; Jan. 26: Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Growers Conference (pre-conference), Wisconsin Dells; Feb. 11: Kimberly; Feb. 21: Dalton; and Feb. 25: West Bend.
To register go to fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu. Language interpretation services are available upon request but must be made 15 business days in advance of the training date. As this is a federal certification, equivalent courses in other states also fulfill this requirement.
If you have questions about your status under the FSMA Produce Safety Rule, or would like advice on practices that promote produce safety, please contact your local UW-Extension county office. The county Extension office will be able to connect you to an Extension educator who can assist you.