After a virtual event last year due to Coronavirus restrictions, the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association is proud to announce the successful return of the 2022 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic to an in-person event. The event, which was held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, welcomed over 900 participants, exhibitors, presenters and guests.
Presented in partnership with UW Division of Extension and the UW College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the three-day event featured over 40 Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) continuing education units, as well as an extensive trade show for networking and highlighting what is new in the industry.
“The agriculture industry is all about relationships,” said Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Executive Director Tom Bressner. “We were excited to be able to bring everyone back together in-person for this historic and highly sought-after event.”
Tuesday’s schedule also included the 2022 Wisconsin Agri-Business Association (WABA) Annual Membership Meeting, where the following board members were elected: Garry Gard, Didion Inc.; Tony Grapsas, Jay-Mar Inc.; Howard Hartmann, Hartmann Farms LLC; and Ken Jahnke, Premier Cooperative. The 2022-23 officer team was also named and includes President: Howard Hartmann, Hartmann Farms LLC; Vice President: Garry Gard, Didion Inc; and Treasurer: Ashley Gausman, Rosen’s Inc.
Recipients of the 2021 WABA Awards, recognized on Tuesday, were:
· Distinguished Organization Award (for exemplary industry professionalism): Premier Cooperative
· Education Award (for leadership and commitment to educational excellence): Amber Radatz and Eric Cooley, Co-Directors, Discovery Farms
· Outstanding Service to Industry (for dedication and support to WABA and its members): Scott Firlus, United Cooperative
· Friend of WABA Award: Lori Bowman, (retired) Director, Agrichemical Management Bureau, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
· President’s Service Award (for dedication, service and leadership): Rob Evans, Rosen’s Inc.
· Board Member Service Award (for full-term Board of Directors service): Bruce Ceranske, Legacy Seeds, Inc.
WABA’s 2020-21 Scholarship Recipients were acknowledged daily and included Sofia Weinstein, UW-Madison; Dylan Herbrand and Brandon Weigel, UW-Platteville; Lacey Nelson, UW-River Falls; Hunter Lemler, UW-Stevens Point; Alexandrea Kautzer and Lilly Kussman, Fox Valley Technical College; Hannah Schmitz, Lakeshore Technical College; Makayla Mcglin and Megan Timm, Northcentral Technical College; Peter Boland, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College; Pakadreal Yaj, Western Technical College; and Kendra Jentz, Natalie Roe, Joseph Schuh and Tristan Wirkus, Wisconsin FFA Foundation. WABA proudly provides over $20,000 in scholarships to students from across the state each year.
Save the date for the next Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic, January 10-12, 2023.