Tree

Supporting the loaded branch of Grandma’s apple tree.

 Laura Berlage

It’s a sunny morning, with only a few passing clouds. Overhead, I can hear the buzz of a small propeller airplane. I look up to see the shiny metal object floating past. My mind floats up to the pilot and potential passenger, who may be looking down on the farm.

“Aw, look at that. They’re out in the fields. How bucolic.”

