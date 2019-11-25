Chris Duke pulled back the covers topping long rows of spinach in one of his hoop houses high on a hill at his organic produce farm east of Mason in Bayfield County.
The air inside the greenhouse was brisk, reflecting the unseasonable cold snap that had descended upon the area for days on end. But vibrant green leaves of the spinach lay close to the ground, the cover having kept the worst of the frost at bay and the ground beneath a bit warmer.
Duke had directly seeded three 4-by-100-foot rows on Sept. 6 and anticipated picking the spinach the first week of December for a few months’ worth of deliveries to Bayfield Food’s CSA subscribers.
As he described the efforts he takes to extend every growing season as best he can, Duke talked about the lessons he had learned from participating in a UW-Madison Extension study to discover ways to better make use of high tunnel greenhouses over the winter.
Winter high tunnel project
Jason Fischbach, an agriculture agent based in Bayfield County, said the Extension had set up a two-year project at the behest of regional farmers to test the viability of using greenhouses left idle over the winter to produce cold-hardy vegetables such as spinach between November and March.
The Washburn and Drummond school districts and Duke’s Great Oak Farm participated in the study by testing whether heating and lighting greenhouses affected yield. In the meantime, River Road Farm near Marengo experimented with different varieties of spinach, Fischbach said.
According to Duke, heating the greenhouse and hanging lights overhead proved to be an interesting experiment, but in the end failed to yield more spinach while costing the farm extra.
Heating and lighting may move up the date farmers can harvest in the spring by a month or so, Duke said, but they wouldn’t see a return on the investment as they can’t charge a premium price for local spinach picked out of season.
“California is always in season,” he said.
Cold cash
Planting spinach in the fall, picking it early in the winter and then letting it lie dormant has a couple of upsides for regional farmers, however.
Because he plants spinach on beds that grow warm-weather vegetables during the summer, Duke can delay the transition to the cold-weather crop and get as much yield as possible out of cucumbers and tomatoes.
Plus spinach just plain tastes sweeter and has thicker leaves after enduring a frost, Duke said.
“Any kind of vegetable when it freezes — if they can take it — definitely gets sweeter,” he said.
But sooner or later winter will take its toll and inside the high tunnels, temperatures will dip to the point the spinach plant goes dormant between December and February.
When mid-February rolls around with warmer temps and longer days, the plants wake up and Duke looks forward to a bumper crop of spinach just in time for CSA subscribers craving fresh greens after a long winter of squash or root vegetables.
According to Duke, March and April spinach yields go “gangbusters” and he practically has to pick the leaves — which must be done by hand — every week.
“It will be raging,” he said.
Fischbach has written a guide for commercial and home growers to learn how to produce spinach in high tunnels over the winter, but he’s not finished yet with finding ways to keep high tunnels producing year-round. Next the Extension may look into growing kale over the winter, he said.
Duke was intrigued by the idea of growing wintertime kale as the Northwoods needed to “dial up” production of cold-hardy crops, which could help a lot of farmers.