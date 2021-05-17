As spring planting progresses, Wisconsin crop farmers appear to be aiming to capitalize on high commodity prices down the road.
Current prices serve as a base for some optimism.
Recently, cash corn prices have hovered around $6-7 per bushel, while soybeans have stayed in the $15-16 territory. Markets indicate a price dip in coming months, but above-average prices appear as though they’ll hold on.
“It’s impressive that it’s remaining as high as it is,” Jerry Clark, agriculture educator for UW-Extension Chippewa County, said of prices.
After all, planting season has been going relatively well, and when that’s the case, prices are usually driven down, Clark said. But soybean and corn prices continue to remain much higher than was the case this time last year.
And, provided the global economy keeps pulling out of its pandemic-induced slump, there’s a good chance that prices will stay above normal, Clark said. That’s good news to crop sellers and disappointing news to livestock and dairy farmers bound to face higher feed prices.
Acreage of Wisconsin’s top two commodity crops is expected to be up this year. According the Prospective Plantings report issued March 31 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Wisconsin Field Office, corn acreage was expected to be up 150,000 acres for a total of 4.15 million acres. Soybean acreage is expected to be up 250,000 acres for a potentially record-setting total of 2.25 million acres.
The good prices likely factored into farmers’ decisions to plant more, Clark said.
Across the U.S., corn acreage is expected to hold relatively steady, while soybean planted area is expected to grow 5%, according to the NASS report.
When it comes to planting, Wisconsin farmers are plowing forward. So far, a lack of moisture has helped farmers get out into fields, even as it creates some concerns regarding the crops.
Rain this season has been on the scarce side. While there should be enough soil moisture to get plants started, Clark said, as of early last week, if rain held off much longer, problems could start to emerge, especially for alfalfa.
Clark has already seen an irrigation system running in one alfalfa field in Chippewa County. The eastern side of the state has been a little wetter, he said.
The May 10 NASS Wisconsin Crop Progress & Condition report noted that “cold and dry soil conditions have slowed crop emergence. Reporters commented that crop development seemed slow compared to the amount of growing degree days received this year.”
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released May 13 based off of May 11 conditions, showed much of southern Wisconsin enveloped in conditions ranging from abnormally dry to moderate drought, with the dry area also encompassing some land toward the northwest.
The cool weather that has accompanied the dry spell has helped keep some moisture from evaporating, Clark said, which has been beneficial.
And on the bright side of the dry, cool weather is that it has yielded planting conditions that have generally been very good, Clark said. Rutting in the fields hasn’t been much of a concern either thanks to the dryness.
As of the May 10 crop progress report, which followed a week of “excellent weather for fieldwork,” planting progress for corn and soybeans was ahead of the 5-year average and roughly in line with planting last year. Oat and potato planting were both ahead of schedule, as was spring tillage.
It’s the second favorable planting period in a row for Wisconsin farmers, following years of wetter-than-normal planting conditions.
While the planting progress is mimicking last year’s, it’s yet to be seen if the rest of the growing season, which last year largely saw sporadic rainfall as needed, will follow suit. Last year is something that will be difficult to duplicate, Clark said.