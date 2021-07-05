MENOMONIE — Strawberry shortcake lovers, beware.
Though the fresh local strawberry season just started, it’s already over for some local producers.
Chippewa Valley growers say the record-breaking heat this spring and a stretch of unusually late frost have combined to make this one of the earliest and weakest strawberry crops in years.
“This was our 19th year of growing strawberries, and it was probably the worst season we’ve had,” said John Govin, who operates Govin’s Farm just east of Menomonie with his wife, Julie.
Govin estimated that his six-acre strawberry patch produced about 30% of its normal yield this year, disappointing the family and their customers who look forward to stocking up on sweet strawberries every year.
Though the farm irrigates its berries to keep them moist, it wasn’t enough to overcome the heat, he said, noting that the unusually dry spring did at least lead to good quality for the surviving fruit.
The skimpy crop meant the farm was open only about half as many days as usual for pick-your-own customers and didn’t bother to send any of the usual truckloads of pre-picked berries to stands in Eau Claire.
“I anticipate a light day of pre-picked berries Wednesday or Thursday and I’m pretty sure that’ll be it for this year,” Govin said early last week, adding that customers have been understanding about the impact of the weather.
The season opened eight to 10 days earlier than usual because the extreme weather triggered ripening sooner, leading to smaller berries because they ripened before attaining their typical plump size, Govin said.
That also had a negative effect on the bottom line, he said, because customers returned with less volume after a typical 45-minute picking session.
The story was similar at Little Berry Farm, which started offering strawberries seven years ago on a site about 4 miles south of Eau Claire.
“This was a bad year,” said Gaye Engen, owner of Little Berry Farm. “We have a new strawberry field that we were hopefully going to be picking from this year and it just didn’t produce like we thought it would.”
Engen also blamed the early heat and late frost for the disappointing season, a pattern that a supplier told her is common among strawberry growers across the country this year.
“The plants are looking really healthy, but they created very small, kind of nubby berries,” she said.
McIlquham Orchard & Strawberries in Foster also reported producing fewer and smaller berries than usual this year, leading to lines for the 10:30 a.m. daily opening of its truck stand on Hamilton Avenue. The stand posted a sign last Monday indicating the season had only a few days left.
The strawberry-picking season, normally about three weeks long, started June 14 and was done just a week and half later at Little Berry Farm, said Engen, who is optimistic the farm’s crops of raspberries, blueberries, lettuce and sweet corn will help make up for the shortcomings of the strawberry season.
Likewise, Govin’s hopes this year rest with his farm’s other crops and activities, including raising lambs and offering pumpkins, a corn maze and a haunted trail in the fall.
“That’s one reason we’re diverse, so we don’t have to rely on one crop,” Govin said. “If strawberries were all we had, we’d be in big trouble right now.”
In the long term, Govin said, he is optimistic about the prospects for the pick-your-own strawberry business because of the surge in people taking up canning and freezing of fresh fruits and vegetables during the coronavirus pandemic.