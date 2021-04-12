Farmers have a lot of questions about cover crops.
The Cover Crops Research and Outreach Project, or CCROP, is hoping to provide answers.
CCROP is team of researchers and outreach specialists working with farmers to improve water quality and soil health through cover crops and other regenerative farming practices. The group is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Forage Research Center, Michael Fields Agriculture Institute, UW-Madison Center for Integrated Agriculture Systems and the UW-Madison Nutrient and Pest Management program.
“We began in 2017 trying to respond to all these emerging questions about cover crops,” said Mrill Ingram of UW-Madison Center for Integrated Agriculture Systems. “People are interested in using them more, but they are very place-specific. There are a lot of unanswered questions, especially here in Wisconsin.”
Ingram said even before the global coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to meet in-person, the group intended to do much of their research through collaboration with farmers hoping to better understand the benefits of using cover crops.
“The project was interested in using a citizen-science approach from the beginning,” Ingram said during a recent Wisconsin Cover Crops and Conservation Conversations webinar. “(When COVID-19 hit) it turned out that a citizen-science project actually worked pretty well when it was so hard to get in the field and talk to people in person.”
Through responses to a questionnaire seeking farmers to participate in the cover crop research, CCROP found that farmers in Wisconsin need more geographically specific information about the performance, challenges, and benefits of cover crops.
In 2020, 15 farmers from around the state shared cover cropping practices and experiences and allowed researchers to visit their farms to collect biomass data, according to Dan Smith of the UW-Madison Nutrient and Pest Management program.
About half of the farmers said they lacked cover crop data, and most relied on personal experience when selecting seeds, while others noted help from an agronomist, seed dealer or farmer-led network.
“We were really curious about how others were learning about cover crops,” Smith said. “It was great to know there was a lot of personal experience being built up on these farms they could rely on.”
Smith said cover crop biomass is going to help hold soil in place over winter, reduce erosion during heavy rainfall events, improve soil health and help with weed suppression.
But many farmers still have questions about the timing of manure applications, timing, seed mixes and ways to measure soil health.
Smith said the groups research will continue this year. Farmers who would like to participate can contact Smith at dhsmith@wisc.edu or 608-219-5170.
For more information, visit covercropwi.org.