Off the entrance to Silverwood County Park in Dane County is a field neatly marked out with rows of growing trees.
Those trees, numerous as they are and still wrapped with protective tubing, weren’t there just two short years ago, though.
The land for Silverwood County Park was donated by Irene Silverwood to Dane County in the early 2000s for the purposes of agricultural education and passive recreation.
More recently, Friends of Silverwood Park, which supports park maintenance and development, partnered with Savanna Institute to implement an agroforestry demonstration site on a segment of the park’s land. The work that has been accomplished and goals for the project were discussed in an Oct. 28 webinar.
The goal of moving to agroforestry on the land there is to eventually see “100% perenniality” on the land, said Erik Hagan, farm manager for Savanna Institute.
For the Silverwood County Park project, a 15-acre site includes space dedicated to the practice of alley cropping, which allows annual crops to be grown in the alleyways between trees.
The trees for the demonstration site were planted in spring of 2019.
Doudlah Farms harvests the row crops — this is the first year the crops have been certified organic — that are planted in strips 80-feet wide, allowing for harvest in two passes with 40-foot implements. Hagan said that as the trees grow out, the harvestable width will gradually narrow.
Ten to 15 years of alley cropping are expected on the site, before trees hit full maturity in 20 to 30 years and ideally the land is transitioned to fully perennial purposes, such as grazing, Hagan said.
Trees on the site currently include those for varietal chestnut trials, timber production and a windbreak.
The chestnut trees, which were interplanted with elderberries, are of 15 different cultivars, primarily Chinese or Chinese hybrids, Hagan said. The site is looking at cold hardiness of the various varieties.
In the timber production section, black walnut trees alternate with hybrid poplars.
Dutch white clover provides ground cover near around the trees, helping with weed suppression and moisture retention among other things, Hagan said.
“Ground cover is of incredible importance,” Hagan said.
The windbreak along the field’s western edge is composed of two rows of trees, the first of American plum and the second of alternating white oak and hybrid poplar. Another two rows of black currant sit behind the tree rows.
The aim was to create a “dense, porous windbreak,” Hagan said, that would assist with chemical drift mitigation from a nearby conventional farm.
The site has seen a few challenges since its inception, Hagan said. Some weeds have popped up in areas where ground cover was disturbed and along alley edges. Some deer browse on the trees has also happened, but the damage wasn’t too bad, he said.
Aside from the alley cropping area, the demonstration site is also home to a Tasting Orchard, which features many varieties of fruit and nut crops and is accessible to visitors.
The demonstration site is just a small portion of the entirety of the approximately 300-acre park. Some of the additional park areas are dedicated to organic row crops, an heirloom apple orchard, and natural areas for restoration and recreation.