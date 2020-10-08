EAU CLAIRE – After a couple weeks of stable conditions, drought expanded again in the new report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Iowa remains the center of the Midwestern drought, and it saw a return of extreme drought conditions in the state’s northwestern corner. Less than a third of the state has seen normal rainfall levels. Severe drought now grips most of western Iowa.
Changes in Minnesota primarily involved deepening drought in the state’s northeastern corner. The area in drought changed little from last week. Wisconsin’s update told a similar story, with the addition of moderate drought along the Minnesota border the only significant change.
Neither Michigan nor Illinois saw significant expansion of the area in drought. Illinois did see a threefold increase in the area considered to have moderate drought. But that change took place in areas already labeled in drought in previous reports.
Collectively, Midwestern states have about 43 percent of their land in drought. That’s up from a third two weeks ago.