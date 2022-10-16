Chris Kulinksi was searching for heirloom garlic types to plant when he was pointed in the direction of a very unique farm situated at the intersection of county roads A and T north of Withee, Wisconsin.
Considering himself somewhat of an aficionado himself he engaged the owner of Ambrosia Orchard in conversation during his visit a couple of years ago.
“I was not disappointed and quickly realized how little I actually knew about garlic,” Kulinksi wrote in an email.
He was so charmed by Ambrosia Orchards and its crew, he adapted the following lyrics to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
“Country roads take me home to a place where I belong; Where my soul is not alone; Ambrosia Orchards transcendental song makes me happy all day long.”
Larry Fildes, referred to as the “Garlic Master”, converted his in-law’s dairy farm into a pick-your-own produce farm, Ambrosia Orchards in 1991.
Fildes and his wife, Leokadia, moved to central Wisconsin from Arizona in 1990 and worked as teachers. During their weekends and summers, they would spend their days working on Leokadia’s parents’ 120-acre farm.
After retiring from teaching Fildes was able to purchase the land from his in-laws and dedicate his time to growing the best garlic varieties he could.
The farm is certified organic as well as naturally grown certified and has a variety of crops like grapes, kiwis and blueberries.
But Ambrosia Orchards is best known for its garlic.
The legacy of the infamous garlic began when Fildes purchased bulbs from a grower in Texas. He said the bulbs from the grower were up to 3 inches wide.
“I surprised a lot of people when I planted them here and got them 3 inches across here,” Fildes said.
Ambrosia Orchard has grown over 300 varieties of garlic in its lifetime.
This year the farm has 88 different varieties planted and Fildes said they are likely to reach a hundred next fall.
Garlic needs some space and time to get as large as possible. Fildes says the farm plants the garlic in early fall and harvests in late spring and summer.
Much of the help on the farm comes from volunteers, including Ashley Smrecek and Leah Wrons. Both Smrecek and Wrons have office jobs but spend their free hours helping Fildes on the farm.
“While we do grow a variety of crop here, I definitely would that the baby, the main focus on the farm is going to be garlic,” Wrons said. “I had never seen garlic the size that we grow here and I’ve never learned so much about it.”
Ambrosia’s most popular variety of garlic is creole, which Fildes said is difficult to grow in this part of the state.
Wrons said that Fildes grows some varieties of garlic that can’t be found at any other farms.
“We’ve had customers actually comment that they have been unable to find the variety anywhere else,” Wrons said.
Some of these unique and one-of-a-kind varieties were hand germinated by a professor in California who would create his own garlic types by germinating different varieties.
Eventually, the farm decided to submitting their garlic in contests.
One of these contests was the Minnesota Garlic Festival, which took place this past August.
In order to participate in the competition, farms must be put on a waitlist, belong to the Sustainable Farming Association, belong to the Upper Midwest Garlic Growers and have their crop tested by the University of Minnesota.
Ambrosia Orchards took home five awards for five distinct types of garlic entered.
Fildes said the competition is always friendly and often garlic growers share their winning bulbs with other growers to be planted on their farms.
“I’d like to thank the people that have taught me over the years,” Fildes said. “A lot of other growers have shared information with me, it’s a lot about sharing information.”
Fildes is not afraid to let people in on the secrets of growing great garlic, saying more people should be growing their own garlic.
“People should be inspired to pick up the slack and grow more garlic,” Fildes said. “I’m not afraid of competition, I’m willing to help more people get involved.”