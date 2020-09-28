Now in its third year, Wisconsin’s industrial hemp program continues to challenge participants with the ups and downs of a fledgling industry.
Farmers turned to the state’s industrial hemp pilot project to supplement incomes after several years of dealing with low commodity prices, but with the supply of hemp outpacing demand, more farmers are exiting the industry in 2020 than are joining it, according to Shaheer Burney, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at UW-River Falls.
“In 2019, we saw a large influx of farms throughout the nation,” Burney said Sept. 18 during an industrial hemp virtual field day hosted by UW-Extension. “And that led to a large increase in supply. Demand however has started to taper off.”
Industrial hemp is grown for grain, fiber and more recently the phytocannabinoids like CBD. Thus far, hemp grown for CBD has been driving the growth in the industry.
For the 2019 season, the size of the CBD market in the U.S. in 2019 was about $4 billion. Burney said a study showed that, to cater to the entire CBD market in the U.S., farmers would need to grow about 20,000 acres of hemp for the oil. The actual number of acres grown across the U.S. last year was about 115,000, he said.
“So, huge divide between supply and demand here,” Burney said. “Whenever you see a situation like this, it’s bound to put downward pressure on prices.”
In July 2019 hemp biomass hit $40/pound, but prices have been falling since then, Burney said. As of January 2020 prices had declined by about 75% to $10 per pound, he said.
Since the 2014 Farm Bill, when hemp was legalized to be grown for experimental purposes, hemp production has been increasing pretty consistently on an annual basis, Burney said. But this year, licensed hemp acreage is expected to fall by 9% to 32% across the country.
“We can see a significant decline in licensed hemp acreage. And remember, licensed hemp acreage doesn’t mean harvested hemp acreage,” he said. “Harvested acreage is going to be even lower than that.”
Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke, a graduate student at UW-Madison in the Department of Horticulture, is working on research to help Wisconsin farmers and ag educators better understand how industrial hemp grows as a crop in Wisconsin. With her research, Ortmeier-Clarke is looking at different agronomic practices like planting density and nutrient management programs to see how they impact final grain and fiber yield, as well as things like weed suppression and other plant characteristics.
Ortmeier-Clarke is in the second year of her study, and has encountered very different growing conditions in the second year than she did in the first year.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing what we find out with this year,” she said. “This year we were able to get planted earlier than last year. And then it was a lot drier this year. So the environments that these plants are growing and have been very different.”
Ortmeier-Clarke said grain and fiber varieties of hemp tend to be less likely than CBD varieties to show high THC content in testing. Under current law, growers must destroy their crop at any location where samples test above the 0.3% THC threshold. About 15% of the total industrial hemp crop in Wisconsin had to be destroyed because it returned high TCH levels in 2019.
For the grain and fiber market to take off, there is still work to be done on infrastructure to provide reliable processors and products made from hemp, according to UW-Extension Chippewa County Agriculture Agent Jerry Clark.
“Wisconsin was the leader in hemp production in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. The hemp that was grown at the time was for fiber production, and a lot of that went to the war effort,” said Shelby Ellison, an assistant professor in UW-Madison’s Department of Horticulture. “Hemp fiber is one of the strongest fibers out of all plants in the whole world. With that fiber you can make so many different products. There’s lots of emerging technologies people are using to try to utilize the fiber.”