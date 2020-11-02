Recent bouts of rain and snow that soaked or coated regions of Wisconsin may have put a bit of a damper on the harvest season, but compared to last year, weather still seems to have largely been on the Wisconsin farmer’s side this time around.
This fall has been fairly “uneventful,” which is good for farmers, said Gene Schriefer, agriculture agent for UW-Extension Iowa County.
For the most part, farmers haven’t seen a lot of barriers to their harvest, Schriefer said.
The week ending Oct. 25 was something of an exception, with 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork across the state, the fewest since mid-September, according to Wisconsin Crop Progress & Condition Reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Wisconsin office.
According to weather reports from that week, parts of Wisconsin saw up to 6 inches of snow — some locations reported even higher totals — and some areas of southern Wisconsin saw over 5 inches of rain, leading to some reports of flooding. That was before another band of generally lighter snow fell across a large swath of the state that weekend.
The entire state saw measurable precipitation between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, according to maps included in the Oct. 26 NASS crop progress report, but the highest totals stretched from the southwest corner of the state diagonally to the Green Bay area.
The wet weather “ground everything to a halt” temporarily, but early last week, some farmers were starting to get going again, Schriefer said.
Up until the recent precipitation, though, things had been progressing very rapidly, Schriefer said, with conditions suited to a “perfect harvest.”
In areas that saw snow, some farmers were waiting until mid-week last week for warmer weather to make its appearance before heading back to the fields, said Richard Halopka, UW-Extension Clark County crops and livestock educator.
Farmers who had been able to get their soybeans off early were happy, while those who didn’t before the snow fell were less so, he said. The snow and the cold that accompanied it can increase the risk for pod shattering.
While snow on corn isn’t necessarily as bad a situation, Halopka said, it can still slow things down there, too.
But despite the recent weather hiccups, this year’s harvest situation is poles apart from the weather misery of last year when poor and generally wet conditions delayed much of the harvest.
While surplus topsoil moisture moved to 16% in the Oct. 26 report over the previous week’s 3%, that percentage is still well below the 34% reported at the same time in 2019.
“Things are a lot better,” Halopka said.
According to the Oct. 26 NASS crop progress report, corn for grain harvest (40% complete) is three weeks ahead of 2019, and soybean harvest (85%), winter wheat planted (94%) and fall tillage (42%) are all more than four weeks ahead.
With as difficult as conditions were in 2019 for many farmers, that this year is outpacing the 2019 statistics might not come as a surprise, but progress this year is also outpacing the 5-year average, with numbers ranging from 5 to 18 days ahead in the Oct. 26 report.
Neighboring states’ crop progress is also on track to beat the 5-year average, with NASS reports from Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota all reporting corn for grain and soybean harvest ahead of that mark for the week ending Oct. 25.
Unless the weather pattern changes dramatically, the remainder of the harvest season is looking good, Schriefer said.
Halopka agreed, saying that his hunch was that there would still be good weather in November.
Crop moisture, as may be expected given the differences in year-over-year precipitation, is better than last year as well, Halopka and Schriefer said.
There is some moisture out there in spots, though, and after Nov. 1, there likely won’t be much more dry-down, Halopka said. Whatever moisture there may still be, though, corn is a lot dryer than last year, he said.
While some corn is still going into the dryer, the lower moisture content will ideally help keep drying costs for farmers down.
Yield reports have been mixed, with Schriefer saying that some farmers had been disappointed in their soybean yields while Halopka noted that other farmers had seen a very good yield on soybeans.
Overall, both expected yields to be good. Whether or not the state will see any record-setting yields will have to wait a couple of months to be seen, Schriefer said.
Prices seem to be trending friendlier, too. Halopka cited local soybean prices over $10, a number he said he hasn’t seen in a couple of years.
The lower amount of grain stocks and China’s interest in grains are among the factors contributing to current prices, Halopka said. The market has been strong recently, he said, but something can always still happen to change that.
With these prices, farmers are going to have to look at making marketing decisions, Halopka said. Whether or not that kind of examination actually leads to selling will still ultimately be the farmer’s choice, though.
As for fall plantings, Schriefer said that rye and winter wheat that were seeded in late August or early September are “up and looking fantastic.”
Some planting is still occurring, Schriefer said. If the planting is being done for spring feed, it should still be OK, he said, but if being done for soil conservation purposes, it’s probably “too little, too late.”
It’s “no man’s land for cover crops” now, Halopka said. At this point, it’s a toss-up as to whether a cover crop planted now will germinate, he said.
But as long as the weather allows things to warm up and dry out, optimism that farmers’ fall will continue to be relatively uneventful remains.