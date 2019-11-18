On Dec. 5, the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension will host two Hemp Education and Networking Opportunities on the western side of the state. These events will be geared towards individuals interested in growing hemp for the first time next season, along with those already growing.
Agriculture experts will provide the following presentations at both locations. Speakers will include: Dr. Shelby Ellison, UW-Madison Department of Horticulture, speaking on CBD hemp; Carl Duley, Buffalo County Agriculture Extension Educator, speaking on hemp for grain and fiber; and a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection speaking on licensing and registration requirements for 2020.
One meeting will be held at Melrose American Legion Hall, 303 N. Washington Street, Melrose, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and the second meeting will be held at Hillsboro Brewing Company, 206 E. Madison Street, Hillsboro, with registration at 1 p.m. and the program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending the Melrose meeting can pre-register with Jackson County Extension Office at 715-284-4257 or Jamie.pfaff@wisc.edu. Pre-registration for the Hillsboro meeting may be done by contacting Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276 or Linda.morrison@wisc.edu. Space is limited at both meetings.