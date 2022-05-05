The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers who grow and sell soybeans in three Wisconsin districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board:
• District 3 – Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties.
• District 4 – Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara, and Winnebago counties.
• District 5 – Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, and Rock counties.
Nomination forms will be mailed to any producer who requests one prior to June 1. Producers can request nomination forms by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.
Nomination forms must be signed, notarized, and postmarked by June 1, 2022 and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms should be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 15 to August 15, 2022. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2022.
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans.
CRP signup covers 5,000 Wisconsin acres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting more than 2 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and landowners through the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup, including more than 5,000 acres in Wisconsin. This is the first of the program’s multiple signups occurring in 2022.
“Our conservation programs are voluntary, and at the end of the day, producers are making their decisions based upon their own priorities, balancing their desire for environmental protection of highly erodible and sensitive lands and economics, as the program was designed to allow and encourages,” said Gene Schriefer, State Executive Director in Wisconsin. “We recognize the Conservation Reserve Program is an important tool in helping mitigate climate change and conserve natural resources, and this announcement is just the first opportunity for producers to take advantage of the program.”
Producers submitted re-enrollment offers for just over half of the expiring acres, similar to the rate in 2021. Offers for new land under General CRP were considerably lower compared to last year’s numbers. Fewer than 400,000 acres were offered this year versus more than 700,000 acres offered last year.
Submitting and accepting a CRP offer is the start of the process, and producers still need to develop a conservation plan before enrolling their land on October 1, 2022. Each year, during the window between offer acceptance and land enrollment, some producers change their mind and ultimately decide not to enroll some accepted acres without penalty.
The three other types of CRP—Grasslands, Continuous, and CREP—are still available for either working-lands or targeted, often smaller sub-field, offers. Producers have submitted offers on nearly 260,000 acres through the Continuous and CREP signup so far this year. The Grassland signup – which last year had its highest participation ever – closes May 13, 2022.
Cheese competition showcases Wisconsin success
The best Parmesan in the world is made locally at Schuman Cheese’s Lake Country Dairy plant, according to an internationally renowned team of judges at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.
“At Lake Country Dairy, we’re dedicated to creating the best possible products for our customers, and that hard work shines through in these awards. I’m proud to see our employees recognized as the world-class team they truly are,” said Schuman Cheese’s Gary Gosda, Plant Manager at Lake Country Dairy. “We could not do it without starting with the best milk from four local farms and one small co-op, all our conventional milk comes from Norswiss Farms Rice Lake Wis., Valley Vu Cumberland Wis., Denmark Dairy Ridgeland Wis., and Fetzer Farms Elmwood Wis. Our Organic milk comes from Green Acres Organic Coop of Frazee, Minn.”
Cheesemakers at Lake Country Dairy, which specializes in hard Italian and mascarpone cheeses, swept the Parmesan class, capturing the top three awards of the category with its Cello brand Parmesan, Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan, and Copper Kettle Parmesan. The company’s Cello Mascarpone also won the second and third awards in the soft cheese class. Lake Country Dairy also excelled in the aged asiago class, winning the second award with its Cello Asiago.
Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association since 1957, the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest is the largest technical dairy products evaluation in the world.