Wayne Geist knows exactly how many apple trees are growing on his 30-acre orchard: 21,502. He said people ask him why he doesn’t just round off the number.
“If I have to pick them, and prune them, I’m counting them,” Geist said.
Geist, owner of Bushel & A Peck Orchard in the town of Lafayette, said he opened on Aug. 27. The orchard’s store will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through the end of October, then will reduce to noon-4 p.m. on Sundays only through April.
Geist said he grows 36 varieties of apples, although honeycrisp remains the largest seller, totaling about 75% of his crop.
“They are that popular; we sell a lot to different grocery stores,” he said.
While zestar apples are popular, they are a distant second-place to the honeycrisps.
Geist anticipates his orchard will total 20,000 bushels of apples this year. Even with a dry summer, Geist is pleased with how the crop looks.
“Right now, everything looks good,” he said. “We actually did a lot of hand-watering this summer.”
Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agricultural agent, previously said that the fruit industry, from the orchards to berry fields, are often overlooked but are important to the Chippewa County agriculture economy.
“It’s a multi-million dollar industry,” Clark said. “It’s not as big as grain or dairy, but Chippewa County has a long history of multi-generational orchards. It’s always a tradition to visit these orchards in September.”
There are several orchards within just a couple miles of each other in Lafayette, and Geist said it is to their benefit to have nearby farms.
“What’s nice is the three of us are so close, that people can stop at each one,” he said. “Most do it for the family experience. All of us (orchards) are free.”
This year marks the ninth year the Geist family has owned Bushel & A Peck, which dates back to the 1930s. Along with apples, he sells a variety of wines, baked goods, soups and other products.
When asked about his favorite part of owning the orchard, he quickly said it was watching the enjoyment of visitors.
“(It’s) seeing a young family come here and have a great time, and leave with a couple pecks of apples,” he said.
Like many other orchards, Bushel & A Peck has a corn maze, wagon rides and animals such as pheasants, chickens and goats.
Bushel & A Peck Orchard is located at 18444 Highway OO in town of Lafayette.
