With seemingly unending low grain prices and increasing uncertainty concerning international trade, farmers are seeking alternative crops and production strategies that allow for higher margins and more stable prices. To showcase options to farmers, the Organic Grain Resource and Information Network, a program of the UW-Madison, in partnership with the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, is hosting a series of field days throughout the summer highlighting the opportunities associated with organic grain production and alternative crops, particularly cereal grains.
The first field day of the season will be hosted by Sandy Syburg of Purple Cow Organics on June 12 starting at 10 a.m. in Oconomowoc. This field day, featuring presentations by organic industry experts, including Gary Zimmer from Midwestern BioAg, will focus on a wide range of topics critical for farmers considering transitioning to organic, such as nutrient management strategies, tools for successful weed management and identifying markets.
A full agenda for the day, including topics, speakers and registration information, can be found here: https://ograin.cals.wisc.edu/events/field-days. Preregistration is requested by June 9.
Throughout the summer, additional field days will be hosted on commercial organic farms and at the UW-Madison Arlington Agricultural Research Station, showcasing state-of-the-art production strategies and innovations that allow for organic practices to be integrated on farms of all scales and crop rotations. For a full list of field day dates, topics and speakers, visit the OGRAIN website: https://ograin.cals.wisc.edu/events/field-days/.
The June 12 field day will take place at the Mapleton Community Center, N87 W35493 Mapleton Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Questions about the field day can be directed to Harriet Behar, OGRAIN outreach specialist, at 608-872-2164 or harriet.organic@gmail.com.