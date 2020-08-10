EAU CLAIRE — Summer is in season.
That much is clear at produce stands currently brimming with an abundance of summer produce, including at the Sam’s Produce booth at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market and the business’s roadside stand at the family farm in the Pepin County community of Arkansaw.
Produce, especially customer favorites like strawberries — now out of season — and sweet corn, has come to define the family farm Dan Sam grew up on.
The farm has been in Sam’s family since his grandfather purchased it in 1917.
First dairy and later beef cattle, along with the farm’s crops, could be found on the farm for much of its history.
Retail produce, starting off with melons, pumpkins and limited other vegetables, began to be added by Sam’s parents in the 1950s.
After Sam married his wife, Tammy, in 1989, they began expanding the produce selection on the farm even more, and eventually the cattle chapter of the Sam family farm closed, allowing them to focus more on the produce.
The farm’s early summer strawberries and peas now give way to the current summer season’s zucchini, onions, cucumbers, sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers and potatoes, soon to be followed by melons before fall favorites squash, pumpkins and gourds start making their appearance at the farm’s stands.
“We try to do the things we can handle,” Sam said.
Both Sam and his wife worked full-time on the farm until her death last year. Sam and the couple’s two sons, Matt and Blake, continue to operate the farm on a full-time basis, with occasional additional help from the couple’s daughter, Katie.
“It’s mostly just the family,” Sam said.
Produce has been sold off the farm since the ‘50s, Sam said. Their roadside stand is self-service and reliant on the honor system, something that has “work(ed) real well” over the years, he said.
A little over three decades ago, the Sams added their booth at the Eau Claire farmers market as another location for vending.
Many Sam’s Produce customers are repeat buyers.
“We’re growing a good product that makes people happy,” Sam said.
And when those people get a good product, they tend to return, Sam said.
A lot of customers travel upwards of 30 to 40 miles just to get the produce from the farm’s roadside stand, Sam said.
“It makes you feel pretty good,” he said, adding that people enjoy and appreciate what the farmers are doing.
Business has been even higher this year, especially at the roadside stand, located at W7272 County Road P, Arkansaw, Sam said.
This year, they’ve seen customers drive from Eau Claire — approximately 45 minutes away — to visit the farm’s stand in the event they don’t quite feel comfortable going to the farmers market this season, Sam said.
Good weather this year for the produce currently available is helping to offset a poor strawberry season that was hurt by some winter injury to the plants last fall, Sam said.
“Everything has been going well,” he said.
Thanks to continuous sweet corn planting — generally spread over 15 to 17 acres in any given year — earlier this summer, they hope to keep customers well-stocked with ears, of which sales have been “excellent” so far this year, into September, Sam said.
Sam’s Produce will typically sell produce until Nov. 1, although the roadside stand may stay open a little later for sale of their fall items if conditions allow.
For updates on what’s in season at Sam’s Produce, visit their website, samsproducewi.com, or their Facebook page.