The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is seeking applicants for the position of 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen. The 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen will travel the state promoting the honey and beekeeping industries. The Queen will broaden her skills in public speaking, develop effective marketing presentations, and use social media to enhance product promotion. She will also be a spokesperson for various media outlets and teach students using an education program.
A successful applicant will be a woman between 18 and 24 years old as of January 1, 2022. She will be a high school graduate and motivated to broaden her skills in public speaking, marketing, education, social media, interviewing, and developing and delivering presentations. The Wisconsin Honey Queen serves as a professional representative for the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association, a trade group representing beekeepers, honey producers, and those working to protect honeybees.
No prior experience with beekeeping is required for this unique opportunity. The candidate must be willing to learn about the industry through a variety of paid training opportunities. Applicants may be full-time college students or have other part-time employment.
Interested women must submit an application form and a 300-word essay entitled “Honey” postmarked by October 15, 2021. Application forms are available at www.wihoney.org or through the Wisconsin Honey Queen Program Facebook page. Applicants will be asked to participate in a selection process during the annual conference to be held in Wisconsin Rapids from November 4 – 7, 2021, which includes an interview and meetings with industry representatives. Lodging expenses will be provided by the Wisconsin Honey Queen Fund.