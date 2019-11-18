MADISON — Hemp is a topic Sara Walling admits she could spend hours talking about, referencing her “past life” as a student who obtained her undergraduate degree in plant science. However, Walling didn’t have hours to spend at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection meeting in early November, instead providing an overview of where the department has been and where it is aimed to go as it continues to oversee the state’s pilot industrial hemp program.
“We’re still extremely busy,” said Walling, the Division of Agricultural Resource Management administrator.
Her staff has been working sometimes ridiculous hours to complete all the hemp sampling required, traveling to 70 of the state’s 72 counties to collect samples this fall. Because of the work load, an additional full time employee has been added, along with 16 DATCP staff that were reallocated to help with the program this year. Walling also has a request in for another full time employee to help with hemp policy as the department decides whether to keep a state-run hemp program or join a federal program.
“It’s been a challenge certainly to staff the program to the level necessary to really do all the things we’d like to capture and have oversight from related to hemp production in our state,” she said. “(And) all of the questions and phone calls have been a mountain to try to work through on a daily basis.”
Since the passing of ATCP 22 in 2017, DATCP has been authorized to issue licenses and test all the hemp crops registered within the state. Licenses are issued one-time for an entity or individual, who then registers their crop annually. As Walling and her colleagues have found, many growers obtain a license but never grow a crop, which can skew the numbers of actual acres planted year by year.
This year, the department saw a six-fold increase in the amount of growers registered, with an increase in processors also recorded for this year. They expected around 15,000 acres to be planted, but based off the samples collected, about 5,000 were planted this year in both fields and greenhouses throughout the state. This number is still up quite a bit from last year, Walling said.
Ninety-two percent of the hemp being grown in Wisconsin this year is being grown for CBD use, she added. It is a bigger risk as hemp grown for fiber or grain is less likely to push over the federally mandated THC amount of 0.3%; however, DATCP built in a provision after their inaugural year of the program that bans a particular variety of CBD-hemp that was known to go over the THC limit.
Of the samples that were collected this year, a couple hundred failed testing, meaning they had too high levels of THC. About three dozen growers took advantage of a re-test, although all of them failed again a second time.
Testing the crops has taken staff all over the state, bringing the samples back to the DATCP lab immediately or to the DATCP office to be processed and ready for the lab the following day if the sample was obtained after hours. Each grower was to give DATCP a 30 day harvest notice, which triggered staff to complete the sampling within two weeks of that notice being sent.
“We’ve done that for the vast majority of cases, but there certainly have been different perspectives on what ‘late’ sampling might be,” Walling said.
While the number of samples to be collected and tested remained a challenge in Year 2, other challenges arose as well. There were some cases of missing information, in which the grower didn’t provide everything DATCP needed; it’s an area Walling and her staff are looking into ahead of the next growing season to make it easier for growers to understand what they all need to provide and why.
Through her work, Walling said there is a large need for more research in the area of hemp too. There are a number of factors that play into THC and CBD levels within a crop but that research hasn’t been done yet. There are also no recommendations for fertilizers or pesticides to use specifically for hemp.
Confidentiality also remains at the top of DATCP’s challenges as more and more growers want the names of processors and vice versa. The rules don’t currently allow for the sharing of that information, but new legislation would rectify that and allow growers and processors to opt in and out of information sharing.
There is also a need for more education and outreach as the program continues to grow.
“I cannot say strongly enough how much we’ve learned about this program over the last 24 months, certainly even more so over the past 12, with the rise in popularity that we’ve experienced. So a big component of our work going forward will be grower education and outreach,” Walling said.
The department will continue to assess whether to continue a statewide program versus join a federal program for hemp production. If the department doesn’t submit a state plan that’s approved by 2021, growers will have to go through the federal government for licensing and registration of their hemp crop.
“I still think there’s a benefit to working with a statewide program. With accessibility and one-on-one contact, we learn so much by working with those growers over the course of the year that we wouldn’t have gleaned if it was third-party handled,” Walling said.
The application period for the 2020 licensing year is now open, ushering in the third growing season for hemp in Wisconsin. For more about the program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/IndustrialHemp.aspx.