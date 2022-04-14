A pair of Wisconsin college teams brought home wins from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Judging Conference.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls students on the soil judging team and the agricultural business team each placed first overall in the national competition. It was the first time the agricultural business team competed at that level.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Brenda Boetel, team coach and professor and chair of Agricultural Economics. “It was incredibly exciting to have them do so well.”
Strong performances at NACTA mean more than the award. The event also brings the students into contact with professionals who are often looking to hire. Dale Gallenberg, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, said that can pay off in a very literal sense.
“Depending on the specific discipline and judging competition, direct contact with industry may be an additional benefit,” Gallenberg said. “There is an opportunity for students to network and work closely with potential employers. This year’s contests included the option for tours to a feedlot, a fish hatchery, and a public power source working with irrigation.”
This was the first time teams were able to compete at NACTA sine 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.