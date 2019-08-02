As demand for organic grain products soars, newly certified organic grain farmers — or those in the process of transitioning to organic production — struggle to find reliable technical service and support as they navigate this new production system.
To help solve this issue, a two-day Organic Agronomy Training Series event will be held to provide training on organic grain production, certification and marketing to the people who support organic and transitioning growers. After similar trainings in North Dakota and Indiana earlier this season, the last OATS event of the year will be held Aug. 14-15 in La Crosse.
Agronomists, certified crop advisors, consultants, extension agents, technical service providers, farmers and those working with farmers in other capacities are encouraged to attend this event. Registration is available through Aug. 7, and walk-ins are welcome.
Participants will learn from content experts, researchers, agronomists and organic farmers, and they will also visit a nearby organic farm that features certified-organic row crop production.
OATS is supported by the Organic Trade Association’s industry-invested GRO Organic Voluntary Research, Promotion, and Education Program. Additional support for the La Crosse training is provided by Albert Lea Seed, Pipeline Foods, Grain Millers, AgriEnergy Resources, Cashton Farm Supply, DeLong Company, and Blue River Organic Seed, as well as the UW–Madison Division of Extension, Iowa State University Extension, and University of Minnesota.
The OATS Central training session runs Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel La Crosse, 200 Second St. South, La Crosse. While the training was designed with service providers in mind, farmers are also welcome to attend.
For more information and to register, visit: https://organicagronomy.com/oats-central-training.