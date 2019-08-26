EDGAR — In his two years of hosting crop trials for Swiderski Equipment on his Marathon County farm, Kevin Iczkowski has had to deal with very different growing conditions.
In 2018, the first year of the trials, Iczkowski was faced with an unusually dry year. This year, it was the cold, wet spring that slowed progress.
“These trials have gone from one extreme to the other,” Iczkowski said. “If it hadn’t rained, and we got dry like we did last year, these crops would not look very good right now. And we’re fortunate in this area, some of this ground is pretty decent. Some other areas of the country aren’t as fortunate.”
Iczkowski, who farms about 850 acres and works in ag equipment sales for Swiderski Equipment in Mosinee, grows corn and soybeans west of Mosinee. The 2019 field plots on his farm feature more than 35 different passes and more than 45 different agronomy related trials. The trial plots were planted on May 26. Planting of the 2018 plots started on May 15.
“Everything got in late,” Iczkowski said. “It was a very rough spring, very trying. And then with all the rain, we couldn’t get back into it to apply chemicals and do anything timely, but we got through it.
“If we can keep the heat up, maybe we can ripen a crop.”
Shawn Conley, state soybean and wheat Extension specialist and professor of agronomy at the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said farmers are starting to voice some concern about their soybeans making it to maturity before the frost.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending Aug. 18, soybeans blooming was reported at 83%, 17 days behind last year and 16 days behind the average. The Crop Progress and Condition report said corn silking was reported at 84% complete as of Aug. 18, 15 days behind last year and 13 days behind the five-year average.
“With soybeans, you don’t get damage until 28 degrees ... 28 degrees for two hours is what we don’t want,” said Conley, who also runs the website coolbean.info, where growers can find more soybean information. “I know we planted late and we’re running roughly three weeks behind schedule, but I wouldn’t be too worried yet about maturity and making this crop to yield.
“I’d be more worried about getting your corn to a point you could dry it versus worrying about things on the soybean side.”
Iczkowski said taking the crops in the test trials to harvest, gathering yield data to give farmers a better idea of what works when it comes to planting.
“We’ll be able to say, ‘this worked this year,’ or, ‘we’ve seen this two years in a row,’” he said. “It’s all about educating the customers.”
The plots compare plant populations, fertility treatments, downforce settings, planting depths, singulation, row widths, seedbed preparation and more variables to demonstrate how the interaction of soil, equipment and seed affect crop emergence, stand establishment, plant growth, crop yield and return on investment in soybeans and corn.
“There are variables you can’t change when it comes to planting, but there is a lot you can control with your planting practices,” said Sly Krautkramer, Swiderski’s corporate manager. “People think it’s just that the seed goes into the ground, but there’s a lot more to it than that.”